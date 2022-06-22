ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

A Few Storms Tonight, More Heat Coming

By Michael Armstrong
KOCO
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKOCO 5 Meteorologist Michael Armstrong says storms will quickly dissipate this...

www.koco.com

CBS New York

First Alert Forecast: Widespread showers, potentially severe thunderstorms

Have those umbrellas handy today! While we'll see more widespread coverage of showers and thunderstorms for your Sunday, it still won't be raining the entire time.We have issued a Yellow Alert through tonight. Let's dive in ... With several shortwaves moving through, models have and continue to struggle with timing it all out. The first round of showers with some embedded rumbles is moving through this morning associated with a warm front. With increasing humidity, expect some heavier downpours. Highs today will be in the mid 70s. It appears that we should have a bit of a lull into afternoon with just...
ENVIRONMENT
CBS New York

Yellow Alert issued Sunday due to potentially severe storms

Sunday looks to be the more active day of the weekend. Waves of showers and thunderstorms will be prevalent across the region. Some of the storms may be severe, especially south and west of the city.The greatest hazards with the storms will be gusty winds and heavy rain. Localized flooding is possible. It will also be noticeably more humid, with a high of 74. The shower and storm activity could linger through the overnight hours of Sunday as we see a low of 66.
ENVIRONMENT
Daily Mail

Huge 'life threatening' hurricane is set to smash Mexico coast as first tropical storm of year 'Agatha' tees up 100mph winds, flash flooding and mudslides

Mexico is bracing for its first hurricane of the season which is expected to bring 'potentially life-threatening flash flooding and mudslides.'. Hurricane Agatha could make landfall on Monday off Mexico's southern Pacific coast in the state of Oaxaca, near Puerto Escondido and Puerto Angel. The storm could pack winds as...
ENVIRONMENT
The US Sun

Baseball-size hail and dangerous winds forecast in severe storm warning only days after Tropical Storm Alex flooded US

SEVERE storms with dangerous hail the size of baseballs will sweep across the Midwest for the second consecutive day as meteorologists urge residents to stay indoors. Another round of dangerous storms is brewing in the Plains region, putting parts of Colorado, Kansas, Oklahoma and Nebraska on high alert just a day after baseball-sized hail battered the Centennial State.
COLORADO STATE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
deseret.com

Tropical Storm Alex predicted to hit Florida this weekend

The National Weather Service announced that the southern half of Florida, along with the Keys, are under a tropical storm warning as of Friday. The storm is predicted to bring heavy rainfall and wind to the state over the weekend. Hurricane Agatha: Earlier this week, Hurricane Agatha hit Mexico in...
FLORIDA STATE
natureworldnews.com

American Monsoon Started With a Particularly Strong Thunderstorm

Meteorologists predict that a wave of moisture will arrive in the southwestern United States later this week, triggering the start of the North American monsoon. A tropical breeze will help kick off the yearly phenomenon that brings more rains and thunderstorms to the Southwest. Starting Thursday and Friday in areas of New Mexico, the change in wind direction from dry West to northwest winds to a moist southerly flow will allow the first scattered showers and thunderstorms to emerge in the pattern. Over the weekend and into early next week, the storms will move westward into parts of Arizona and northward into parts of Colorado and Utah.
ENVIRONMENT
natureworldnews.com

Flooding Expected as Particularly Intense Storm On Its Way to Hit the US

As the Memorial Day weekend passed, AccuWeather meteorologists warned that rounds of strong thunderstorms might cause considerable damage and disruption throughout the northern and central Plains. This comes on top of a busy period of extreme weather. On Saturday, the Storm Prediction Center received over 20 reports of significant hail...
ENVIRONMENT
AccuWeather

High heat to fuel thunderstorms from Plains to Northeast

Summer officially begins on Tuesday, and it could be a stormy start to the new season for millions of people across part of the central and eastern U.S. The northern Plains has been no stranger to thunderstorms as of late with multiple rounds of severe weather rumbling across the region. AccuWeather forecasters say that more of the same is in the cards for the first half of the week, in no small part due to the ongoing heat wave across the middle of the country. While storms are unlikely to be as widespread as some of the severe weather events earlier in the spring, a broad portion of the country may feel impacts through midweek.
ENVIRONMENT
natureworldnews.com

NWS Issues Warning for 'Monsoonal Rain' and Flash Flooding in New Mexico

New Mexico is expected to receive a heavy downpour with flash floods due to a "monsoonal rain" this week, according to a warning by the National Weather Service (NWS). Thunderstorms could also cause flooding across the state, particularly in areas affected by ongoing wildfires, including the Hermits Peak/Calf Canyon Fire.
ENVIRONMENT

