Southern Belle Riverboat Cruise

CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) – Two years ago we had the pandemic, then last year we had a fireworks shortage. But this year, it looks like just about all of the Fireworks shows are back. SATURDAY JUNE 25. New Salem, GA. Rainsville Freedom Fest. FRIDAY JULY 1. Chattanooga Lookouts. LaFayette Freedom...
Would you try this recipe? A Chattanooga, Tennessee weather broadcast said it’s now hot enough to make “mailbox lasagna.”. How do you do it? Meteorologist Brian Smith breaks it down:. Use fully cooked meat, assemble your lasagna in a small dish, and place it in the mailbox by...
COOKEVILLE – Friday, the Cookeville Krystal reopened after a months-long closure to completely remodel the restaurant. “Everything in here is new. We basically took it down to the steel studs and started over,” said John Jones, a partner in the Hale Group, owner of Cookeville Krystal. “We redid the roof, the HVAC, all new equipment. We redid the parking lot. Everything is new. There are new high-tech grills with 30% more through-put capacity. We can cook an extra 30% more burgers in the same timeframe. It’ll make us more efficient.”
Whitfield County Bus Service, Trasnit - A one-way ride costs $4.00. Two rail mainlines serve Dalton currently, CSX or Norfolk Southern. August, July, then June are the hottest months. The hottest time of the year is usually from early to mid-August. Temperatures average around 93.1 degrees F (33.9 degreesC), with night temperatures seldom falling below 70.8 degrees F (21.6degC).
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — Congratulations are in order for one of Chattanooga's restaurants, Uncle Larry's, for being featured recently in the Food Network magazine. The restaurant's famous slogan is "Fish so good it will smack you." The slogan alone makes a bold statement, but a Nashville resident drove from Nashville...
WILDWOOD, Ga. — A handful of people in Dade County say they're stuck on the wrong side of the tracks. Meaning, a train parked for more than 24 hours has forced them to climb between the cars if they want to go anywhere besides their homes. We have confirmed...
CLEVELAND, Tenn — A dog has found her new forever home with the family of her rescuer. The dog, now named Princess by the family, has been adopted by Tennessee Highway Patrol trooper Tudors. She will continue to receive treatment until she is ready to go to her new home.
GRUNDY COUNTY, TN. (TENNESSEE VALLEY LIVING) - Just up the road form Alabama is a little area known as Grundy County, Tennessee. Though the town may be small, the sound is big. A 3-million-year-old cave in Tennessee is now home to a world renowned music venue known as The Caverns....
The path winds its way from the Tennessee Riverwalk in the heart of Chattanooga to Camp Jordan in East Ridge - open to walking, running, biking, even paddling by canoe. The South Chickamauga Creek Greenway - which covers about a dozen miles, cost 16 million dollars and took nearly three decades to complete - is now fully open to the public.
Bring your family and friends to play yard games under the shade trees of the village on Thursday, June 23 at 10:00 a.m. Have fun with corn-hole, checkers, giant Connect Four, stilts, yard dice, ringer darts, washer toss, and giant dominoes. Weather permitting. Reservations can be made by calling 615-801-2606 or email mbnevills@murfreesborotn.gov.
Rita Martin recently moved into her new home at Patterson Farms, a 74-acre, mixed commercial and residential community under development on Cleveland Highway in Varnell. “I purchased my unit last July,” she said. “It’s a two-bedroom unit, very roomy. I customized everything I could customize, and I love it. It’s perfect for me.”
EAST RIDGE, Tenn. (WDEF) — “It’s a great day for East Ridge.”. That was the message from Mayor Brian Williams who believes a new Food City will soon lead to even more new developments. Food City President and CEO Steve Smith says East Ridge was spared no...
Join us on the island of St. Clair where summertime is fun and easy. Wear your Hawaiian shirt/outfit. Bill Sleeter will be preforming. Lite snacks will be served. Seniors will pay at the front desk the day of the dance. Limit 125.
It’s a busy week for Ms. Cheap with two of my favorite sales on my weekend calendar. Plus, it is also flea market weekend at The Fairgrounds Nashville. First up is the Ladies of Charity Stuff Galore sale that opens on Thursday and will be open three days a week through July 23.
There’s a life or death situation happening at Vanderbilt Children’s Hospital in Nashville. The parents of a seven-month-old baby say their son has been denied a life-saving heart transplant. Vanderbilt did not respond to KWAM’s inquiries into the matter. Baby August was turned away because he has...
MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (June 24, 2022) – The fire marshals for the Murfreesboro Fire Rescue Department (MRFD) and Rutherford County Fire & Rescue Department (RCFR) have issued a mandatory open burning ban for Rutherford County and the city limits of Murfreesboro due to extremely dry conditions, low humidity, and lack of rainfall. The joint burn ban is effective Friday, June 24 beginning at 5 p.m. until further notice.
