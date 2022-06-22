ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boone County, WV

Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued for Boone, Cabell, Clay, Fayette, Kanawha, Lincoln, Logan by NWS

weather.gov
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-06-22 19:54:00 EDT Expires: 2022-06-23 00:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Boone; Cabell; Clay; Fayette; Kanawha; Lincoln; Logan; McDowell; Mingo; Nicholas; Putnam; Raleigh; Wayne; Wyoming SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 404 REMAINS VALID UNTIL MIDNIGHT...

alerts.weather.gov

