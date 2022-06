Effective: 2022-06-22 18:15:00 EDT Expires: 2022-06-23 00:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Boone; Cabell; Clay; Fayette; Greenbrier; Kanawha; Lincoln; Logan; McDowell; Mercer; Mingo; Monroe; Nicholas; Putnam; Raleigh; Summers; Wayne; Wyoming SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 404 IS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1200 AM EDT FOR THE FOLLOWING LOCATIONS WV . WEST VIRGINIA COUNTIES INCLUDED ARE BOONE CABELL CLAY FAYETTE GREENBRIER KANAWHA LINCOLN LOGAN MCDOWELL MERCER MINGO MONROE NICHOLAS PUTNAM RALEIGH SUMMERS WAYNE WYOMING

