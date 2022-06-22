Wanted: MCSO searching for woman who failed to register as sex offender
COLUMBUS, Ga. ( WRBL ) – The Muscogee County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a woman who failed to register as a sex offender.
According to the sheriff’s office, Ashley Larkins, age 31, was originally charged with Child Molestation.Hogansville Police urging community not to fall for this scam
Official say under no circumstances should anyone attempt to apprehend Larkins on their own.
Anyone with information on Larkins should call 706-653-4225, or the anonymous tip line at 706-225-4285. You can also submit a tip on the Muscogee County Sheriff’s Office app.Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WRBL.
Comments / 0