Muscogee County, GA

Wanted: MCSO searching for woman who failed to register as sex offender

By Jolyn Hannah
WRBL News 3
WRBL News 3
 2 days ago

COLUMBUS, Ga. ( WRBL ) – The Muscogee County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a woman who failed to register as a sex offender.

According to the sheriff’s office, Ashley Larkins, age 31, was originally charged with Child Molestation.

Hogansville Police urging community not to fall for this scam

Official say under no circumstances should anyone attempt to apprehend Larkins on their own.

Anyone with information on Larkins should call 706-653-4225, or the anonymous tip line at 706-225-4285. You can also submit a tip on the Muscogee County Sheriff’s Office app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy