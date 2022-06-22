Wanted: MCSO searching for woman who failed to register as sex offender

COLUMBUS, Ga. ( WRBL ) – The Muscogee County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a woman who failed to register as a sex offender.

According to the sheriff’s office, Ashley Larkins, age 31, was originally charged with Child Molestation.

Official say under no circumstances should anyone attempt to apprehend Larkins on their own.

Anyone with information on Larkins should call 706-653-4225, or the anonymous tip line at 706-225-4285. You can also submit a tip on the Muscogee County Sheriff’s Office app.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WRBL.