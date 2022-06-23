ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Immigration

Panama says more migrants crossing Darien Gap this year

By The Associated Press
ABC News
ABC News
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1L78nW_0gJ7Hb5O00

Panama’s security minister said Wednesday the number of migrants crossing the dangerous Darien Gap has grown substantially.

Juan Manuel Pino said that so far this year, 46,415 migrants have been registered, compared to 26,216 detected in the same period of 2021.

That year, a total of 133,000 migrants passed through Panama, suggesting that this year’s total will be even higher. The majority of the migrants in 2021 were from Haiti , while authorities estimate the largest group this year are Venezuelans.

The government of Panama has approved $4.9 million in funding to feed the migrants.

The roadless, jungle-clad Darien Gap runs between Colombia and Panama. Plagued by wild animals, swollen rivers, rough terrain and thieves, the gap claims many lives.

Comments / 0

Related
borderreport.com

366 migrants from 16 nations found in parked trailer in southern Mexico

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Mexican immigration authorities said Thursday they found a veritable United Nations of migrants aboard a freight truck. Mexico’s National Immigration Institute said the truck was carrying 366 migrants, including people from Bangladesh, India, Nepal, Yemen, Uzbekistan and South Africa. There were also people aboard...
IMMIGRATION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Panama#Haiti#Juan Manuel#Colombia#Venezuelans
The Independent

Extreme Ethiopia drought sees hungry monkeys attack children

Severe drought and hunger in Ethiopia have caused unusual animal behaviour, including monkeys attacking children and livestock out of hunger, according to a Save the Children report.Malnutrition rates across east and south-eastern Ethiopia have soared in recent months as drought, displacement and conflict have a significant impact. The charity now estimates that 185,000 children are suffering from the most deadly form of malnutrition.A prolonged drought alongside the disruption of health services due to instability, the pandemic, as well as a lack of funding has left over a million people in need of urgent nutrition support across the region.Extreme malnutrition is...
PETS
Daily Mail

Mexican government will raffle off $4.5 MILLION mansion that belonged to 'Lord of the Skies' drug capo who made $300M a week smuggling cocaine across South America and the US

One lucky winner will have the chance to own a $4.5 million mansion that once belonged to notorious Mexican drug lord Amado 'The Lord of the Skies' Carrillo when the government holds a raffle auction later this month. The 37,673 squared foot residence was seized by Mexican authorities following Carrillo's...
POLITICS
The Independent

How a model’s account of gang-rape is sparking a new #MeToo moment in Nepal

A young and popular model in Nepal was 16 years old when she was called to an after-party of a beauty pageant, given a soft drink spiked with sedatives, raped allegedly by the organiser of the event, and filmed naked. She woke up with blood on herself and on the sheets. The six months that followed were a nightmare. “I wanted to die,” the model says in a series of TikTok videos on 18 May, describing the months of trauma she endured in 2014 when the owner of an education consultancy allegedly spiked her lemonade, raped and injured her in...
PUBLIC SAFETY
allthatsinteresting.com

Archaeologists Unearth 42 Skeletons Of Syphilis-Ridden Spanish Colonists Under Peru’s Oldest Hospital

Local legend has it that the last three rulers of the Incan Empire lay buried at the site. Shaped like a cross, the one-hectare complex has a rich and mysterious history. The Hospital Real de San Andrés in Lima, Peru, has long captivated historians. Built exclusively for Spanish patients in 1552, legend holds that it served as a tomb for the last three rulers of the Incan Empire. While those have yet to be found, archaeologists just unearthed the skeletons of 42 Spanish syphilis victims.
WORLD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Immigration
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
TheDailyBeast

Friends of American Former Royal Say There’s No Way She Died of Accidental Drug Overdose

The body of American former royal Kasia Gallanio was found curled up with her lapdog, Honey, in the bed of her luxury condo on the Spanish coast on May 29. News reports in the following days suggested she was suspected of suffering a drug overdose, but close friends have told The Daily Beast they think this is an unlikely scenario for a fitness fanatic who never touched narcotics.
POLITICS
The Independent

Colombian army share footage from shipwreck carrying billions in lost treasure

The Colombian army has released a video showing gold coins and other valuable items around the San Jose galleon shipwreck.Royal Navy vessels sank the Spanish flagship in 1708 near Colombia's Caribbean port of Cartagena and the site is believed to be the resting place of billions of pounds in treasure.Experts speculate that the ship was loaded with at least 200 tons of riches, including millions of high-purity gold doubloon coins and emeralds that the Spanish empire had plundered from South America.The treasure could still be worth up to £13.5bn today.Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More UK rail strikes: What are the reasons behind the walk-out?Average cost of filling family car with petrol set to exceed £100Ukrainian kindergarten left damaged after missile strike in Donetsk Oblast
MILITARY
24/7 Wall St.

This Is the Country Where People Own the Most Guns

The Robb Elementary School shooting in Uvalde, Texas, has once again reminded the world how easily people can acquire firearms and ammunition in the United States. This time, an 18-year-old was able to legally and easily purchase enough firepower to murder 19 children and two teachers. (There have been more mass shootings than days this […]
UVALDE, TX
International Business Times

At Least 50 Killed In Massacre At Catholic Church In Southwest Nigeria

Gunmen attacked a Catholic church in southwest Nigeria during mass on Sunday, killing at least 50 people including women and children, according to a hospital doctor and media reports. The gunmen shot at people outside and inside the church building, killing and injuries worshippers, said Funmilayo Ibukun Odunlami, police spokesperson...
RELIGION
ABC News

ABC News

708K+
Followers
161K+
Post
391M+
Views
ABOUT

Straightforward news, context and analysis.

 https://abcnews.go.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy