Shooting Off Fireworks in the City of Dubuque is STILL Prohibited

According to a press release from President and CEO of the United Way of Dubuque, Danielle Leibfried, United Way of Dubuque and the Tri-State Area has exceeded their annual fundraising goal of $1.2 million dollars. Funds raised help to impact over 55,000 lives across the tri-states each year by offering programming and supports to prevent and reduce poverty in the areas of health, education, and financial stability. An informal celebration will occur at Dolph’s Iron Bar at 333 E. 10th St, Dubuque Tonight (Wednesday, June 22nd) from 5 until 6:30 pm. United Way supporters are welcome to attend to celebrate with United Way staff, board, volunteers, and funded partner representatives.
