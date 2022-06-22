ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dubuque, IA

Shooting Off Fireworks in the City of Dubuque is STILL Prohibited

By Ken Peiffer
Q107.5
Q107.5
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

You've seen the tents popping up in parking lots all over the city of Dubuque. Some of those tents even have a large gorilla balloon to grab your attention. Most have the word FIREWORKS in big bold letters. While it IS legal to sell and buy fireworks within the...

myq1075.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Q107.5

A Return to My Hometown: Dubuque, Iowa

As a fifth-generation Dubuque native who left the area over three decades ago, I am often asked what recently compelled me to return to my hometown and the Tri-States?. Along with a few personal reasons like wanting to be closer to family and friends post-pandemic, I weighed the pluses and minuses to conclude that it's a terrific place to live.
DUBUQUE, IA
Q107.5

Shots Fired in Downtown Dubuque Thursday Night(June 23)

Dubuque police say they are investigating a shooting in downtown dubuqueThursday night. Police officers responded to the 2300 block of Central Avenue just after 8pm after a shooting was reported. Shell casings were found in the area. No injuries were reported, but two residences and one vehicle were damaged. The...
DUBUQUE, IA
Q107.5

A Crossbow Wielding Man Faces Attempted Murder Charges in Galena

A Jo Daviess man has been taken into custody after a domestic dispute involving a crossbow shooting. The near-miss tragedy may yet have a bad ending for the perpetrator, who now faces multiple charges, including Attempted Murder and Aggravated Battery. The Jo Daviess County Sheriff's Office reports that on Wednesday,...
GALENA, IL
Q107.5

East Dubuque Issues Water Boil Order Until Wednesday

The City of East Dubuque has issued an order to residents to boil their water for drinking, food preparation, dishwashing, and personal hygiene such as brushing teeth. A post on the City of East Dubuque Facebook page states that the order does not include Frentress Lake. At a minimum, East...
EAST DUBUQUE, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Iowa State
Local
Iowa Government
Dubuque, IA
Government
City
Dubuque, IA
City
Iowa City, IA
Q107.5

Catfish Charlie’s Goes Great with National Catfish Day!

Chalk it up to a 72-pound flathead swimming around in the Missouri River, but I've had catfish on the mind for the last 24 hours. Also swimming in my head is a trip I took with my father and some friends to Dubuque's very own Catfish Charlie's last month. It was my first experience at the seafood restaurant since moving to the area — and not my last.
DUBUQUE, IA
Q107.5

Horse and Ponies Make Kids Happy Campers

Labeled as the "Best Week of Summer," the Eastern Iowa Horse and Pony Camp is currently underway for youths from the midwest and around the country. Located at the Jones County Equestrian Center in Monticello, Iowa, the camp hosts 3rd to 12th-grade youth interested in horses. The overnight camp runs from June 19 to 25.
MONTICELLO, IA
Q107.5

Your Best Travel Options After American Airlines Departs DBQ

Travelers to and from Dubuque are hitting some new turbulence with this week's announcement that American Airlines is departing the Dubuque Regional Airport with their last scheduled flight for September 7, 2022. While the airline serviced just two flights daily to Chicago's O'Hare International, it made a difference and provided...
DUBUQUE, IA
Q107.5

Edgewood Pro Rodeo Days Returns to Edgewood this Weekend

It's time for the annual Edgewood Rodeo Days in Edgewood, Iowa this Weekend. Gates open at 6pm. Rodeo show time 8pm Friday and Saturday. Stacker compiled a list of the best places to live in Iowa using data from Niche. Niche ranks places to live based on a variety of factors including cost of living, schools, health care, recreation, and weather. Cities, suburbs, and towns were included. Listings and images are from realtor.com.
EDGEWOOD, IA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Consumer Fireworks#City Limits#Snake
Q107.5

Dubuque Iowa Fire Department Earns Heart Association Award

Like life insurance. lawyer, and seatbelts, a local fire department is something we hope we won't need...but it's nice to know it's there if we do. Whether it's a small town volunteer fire department or full blown full time fire department....it's nice to know our area firefighters have our back. And in this case, our hearts.
DUBUQUE, IA
Q107.5

United Way Exceeds Annual Fundraising Goal

According to a press release from President and CEO of the United Way of Dubuque, Danielle Leibfried, United Way of Dubuque and the Tri-State Area has exceeded their annual fundraising goal of $1.2 million dollars. Funds raised help to impact over 55,000 lives across the tri-states each year by offering programming and supports to prevent and reduce poverty in the areas of health, education, and financial stability. An informal celebration will occur at Dolph’s Iron Bar at 333 E. 10th St, Dubuque Tonight (Wednesday, June 22nd) from 5 until 6:30 pm. United Way supporters are welcome to attend to celebrate with United Way staff, board, volunteers, and funded partner representatives.
DUBUQUE, IA
Q107.5

Dickeyville Park to See Massive Improvements Over Next Several Years

A new splashpad, updated playground equipment, and a pickleball court are among some of the significant upgrades coming to Dickeyville Park over the next several years. As reported by the "Telegraph Herald," community leaders in Dickeyville, WI are working to secure $250,000 for several stages of improvements to the park. The first phase is expected to end later this month with a celebration in the works.
DICKEYVILLE, WI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Q107.5

Perfect Weather Lifts Galena’s Great Balloon Race to New Heights

This past weekend may have been the perfect weather for 2022, which provided the ideal backdrop for Galena's Great Balloon Race. The festive affair is an annual fundraiser benefitting the Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation and Camp Hertko Hollow. The camp's mission aims to improve the lives of children and youth with diabetes. Campers enjoy the traditional camp activities while learning about living with diabetes.
GALENA, IL
Q107.5

Doing Father’s Day, or Any Day, Right

If you ever needed an excuse to drag the kids and wife out for a day of biting mosquitos, “slimy” worms, and “stinky, wet” fish, Father’s Day is it. All joking aside, Father’s Day has now passed and I feel so blessed to have had the chance to spend it with those I care for. Recent circumstances, and the sudden loss of a grandfather, have shown me that even 100 years is just the blink of an eye on Earth. I’m nearly half-way to 80 as I write this now, and each year seems to fly by faster.
DUBUQUE, IA
Q107.5

Dubuque Police Seeking Help to Identify Person

Police are seeking assistance in identifying a subject who allegedly damaged a vehicle in the Diamond Jo Parking ramp, 351 Bell St., Dubuque. The incident occurred on 5/22/2022 at approximately 11:30 p.m. If you have information, please submit it at www.cityofdubuque.org/ID4PD.
DUBUQUE, IA
Q107.5

The Smokestack’s Sunday Night Open Mic Delivers Sensational Music and Views

The Tri-State music scene is impressive and diverse, with a long list of terrific venues and music varieties to satisfy just about any particular audience. While large venues like the Q Casino's Backwaters Stage and Five Flags attract and showcase well-known top talent, supporting and listening to local talent at one of the area's open mics is just as fun as well as a lot more affordable.
DUBUQUE, IA
Q107.5

Rusty Taco Makes Great Happy Hour Margs

It's often fun discovering new places to eat and drink. As it happens, yesterday, while stopping by the Natural Grocers at Asbury Plaza, I noticed a few folks under the umbrellas and at the outside bar at Rusty Taco. Seeing how it was a sunny day, something was alluring about...
DUBUQUE, IA
Q107.5

Q107.5

Dubuque, IA
593
Followers
1K+
Post
101K+
Views
ABOUT

Q 107.5 is the Tri-States station for the greatest hits of the 70s, 80s and more! We play the fun, upbeat music that you love, so its easy to sing along wherever you are! Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://myq1075.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy