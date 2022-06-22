Shooting Off Fireworks in the City of Dubuque is STILL Prohibited

If you ever needed an excuse to drag the kids and wife out for a day of biting mosquitos, “slimy” worms, and “stinky, wet” fish, Father’s Day is it. All joking aside, Father’s Day has now passed and I feel so blessed to have had the chance to spend it with those I care for. Recent circumstances, and the sudden loss of a grandfather, have shown me that even 100 years is just the blink of an eye on Earth. I’m nearly half-way to 80 as I write this now, and each year seems to fly by faster.

DUBUQUE, IA ・ 5 DAYS AGO