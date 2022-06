Kansas Reflector welcomes opinion pieces from writers who share our goal of widening the conversation about how public policies affect the day-to-day lives of people throughout our state. Dan Weeks lives in Nashua, New Hampshire, with his wife and kids. “When white folks catch a cold, Black folks get pneumonia.” We’ve known this old adage […] The post For our family, a COVID-19 lesson in Black and white appeared first on Kansas Reflector.

KANSAS STATE ・ 41 MINUTES AGO