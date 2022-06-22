ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado Springs, CO

Colorado Springs has highest Click It or Ticket citations in the state

By Ashley Eberhardt
KXRM
KXRM
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3b02OY_0gJ7FTTW00

COLORADO SPRINGS — The May ‘Click It or Ticket’ enforcement period cited 907 drivers, which resulted in costly fines – but more importantly a reminder to always use seat belts.

Trooper and tow operator escape drunk driving crash

From May 16 to June 5, CDOT, Colorado State Patrol and 64 law enforcement agencies partnered for the year’s largest Click It or Ticket enforcement period. A total of 907 drivers were cited during the statewide enforcement, including 24 drivers who had an improperly restrained child under the age of 15 in their car.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0JFcwL_0gJ7FTTW00

Colorado Springs issued the most citations, with 141 drivers cited, followed by Thornton Police Department with 95, Broomfield Police Department with 77, and Castle Rock Police Department with 76.

Currently, only 86% of Coloradans choose to buckle up behind the wheel, making the state fall short of the average seat belt use rate across the country — 90%.

COLORADO’S SEAT BELT LAWS

  • Adults — Colorado has a secondary enforcement law for adult drivers and front-seat passengers. Drivers can be ticketed for violating the seat belt law if they are stopped for another traffic violation.
  • Teens — All drivers under 18 years old and their passengers, regardless of their age, must wear seat belts. This is a primary enforcement, meaning teens can be pulled over simply for not wearing a seat belt or having passengers without seat belts.
  • Children — Colorado’s Child Passenger Safety law is a primary enforcement, meaning the driver can be stopped and ticketed if an officer sees an unrestrained or improperly restrained child under age 16 in the vehicle.

From 2016 to 2020, 35 children under the age of 14 were killed in passenger vehicle crashes in Colorado. Among these, more than half were in an improperly used or installed car seat — or no car seat at all.

“We step up seat belt enforcement as an important deterrent for unbuckled drivers,” said Chief Matthew C. Packard with Colorado State Patrol. “The same people who make a choice to gamble with their lives in the event of a crash, offer up all sorts of excuses as a law enforcement officer writes up their citations. Our hope is that it serves as a reminder to wear a seat belt every time.”

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX21 News Colorado.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
OutThere Colorado

[BREAKING] Police standoff shuts down highway in Colorado mountain town

UPDATE 2:25 PM: A report from Summit Daily stated that the case involved a person with an arrest warrant. It was determined they were not at the scene. UPDATE 12:00 PM: This road has since reopened. More details about the reason behind the closure will likely emerge in upcoming hours and days. According to the Colorado Department of Transportation, police activity has shut down Colorado 9 in both directions at...
COLORADO STATE
FOX21News.com

Man donned wig, robbed multiple banks in Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS — The Colorado Springs Police Department reported arresting a man who, they say, is responsible for multiple bank robberies this month. CSPD says Michael Nutz, 45, is linked to bank robberies on North Cascade Avenue, Stetson Hills Boulevard, and North Academy Boulevard between June 14 and June 21.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Colorado Springs, CO
Local
Colorado Crime & Safety
State
Colorado State
Colorado Springs, CO
Crime & Safety
KKTV

Colorado Springs police investigate 3-vehicle crash Friday

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Colorado Springs police say two people were taken to the hospital following a three vehicle crash. This happened near East Fountain Boulevard and South Murray Boulevard just before 3 a.m. Friday. Officers say two people were taken to the hospital; their current conditions are unknown.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KXRM

Covering the chaos: Reporters remember Waldo Canyon

COLORADO SPRINGS — Local media sprang into action as the Waldo Canyon Fire grew, airing updates 24-hours-a-day for several days in a row. “At the time of Waldo Canyon, I was the News Director and evening anchor for FOX21 News,” said Joe Cole. “Our web producer at the time called me and was like, ‘Hey, […]
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KXRM

Manitou Springs PD to host community cleanup

MANITOU SPRINGS, Colo. — The Manitou Springs Police Department (MSPD) is hoping the community will come out to help remove trash and debris from the Black Canyon Open Space. This open space commonly sees illegal camps that, once abandoned, are difficult to cleanup due to their hard-to-reach location and the large amount of trash and […]
MANITOU SPRINGS, CO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Colorado State Patrol#State Of Colorado#Click It Or Ticket#Police#Cdot#Coloradans
KXRM

Police investigate homicide near El Paso County Jail Visitor Center

COLORADO SPRINGS — The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) is responding to a reported homicide southeast of Colorado Springs near the El Paso County Jail Visitor Center. Police say there is no threat to the public. Violent Crimes Detectives have taken over the investigation. No arrests have been. More details will be released as appropriate. […]
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KXRM

Increased DUI enforcement in effect for Stanley Cup Final

COLORADO SPRINGS — Ahead of Game 5 in the Stanley Cup Final, Colorado Department of Transportation (CDOT) reminds drivers and fans to plan ahead for a safe ride home before the puck drops. Summer DUI enforcement is in effect with CDOT and Colorado State Patrol (CSP) planning increased DUI enforcement efforts now through Labor Day. […]
COLORADO STATE
KRMG

Colorado wind turbine found snapped in half

LOGAN COUNTY, Colo. — Crews in Colorado were called to an unusual sight: a wind turbine had snapped in half and fallen over. The Fleming Volunteer Fire Department said on Facebook that it was called out along with the Sterling Fire Department for a report of blades falling off a turbine. When crews arrived on scene, they found that a turbine had snapped in half, creating an inverted “V” shape.
FLEMING, CO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Colorado Newsline

Colorado drag queen events face online hate and protests, leading to cancellations

Colorado drag performer Shirley Delta Blow has performed at countless drag queen story times in and around Denver since 2017, and was looking forward to hosting her latest event at the Denver Botanic Gardens during Pride Month. But the event, scheduled for June 18, was abruptly canceled earlier this month, and an online event listing […] The post Colorado drag queen events face online hate and protests, leading to cancellations appeared first on Colorado Newsline.
DENVER, CO
KRDO News Channel 13

Multi-million dollar federal investigation at pawn shops in Pueblo, Colorado Springs

SOUTHERN COLORADO (KRDO) -- Wednesday, multiple law enforcement agencies served several search warrants regarding a criminal organization and a Southern Colorado pawn shop with locations in Colorado Springs and Pueblo. According to the Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD), they're part of a joint investigation into a multi-million dollar criminal organization involved in the sale of The post Multi-million dollar federal investigation at pawn shops in Pueblo, Colorado Springs appeared first on KRDO.
KKTV

Deadly crash involving a motorcyclist closes part of Woodmen east of I-25 on Friday

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - At least one person was killed following a crash involving a motorcyclist on Friday in Colorado Springs. Colorado Springs Police are reporting they received a call at about 3:30 p.m. after a truck and motorcyclist were involved in a crash along Woodmen Road east of I-25 near Campus Road. As of 3:45, Eastbound Woodmen was closed for several hours.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KXRM

Inmate death at Pueblo County Jail

PUEBLO, Colo. — The Pueblo County Sheriff’s Office has enlisted the help of the 10th Judicial District Critical Incident Response Team (CIRT) to assist in investigating the circumstances surrounding the death of a 30-year-old woman while she was in custody at the Pueblo County Jail. The inmate, identified as Marissa Fresquez of Pueblo, was found […]
PUEBLO COUNTY, CO
KXRM

EPSO deputies to receive rifle-rated body armor

COLORADO SPRINGS — A charity golf tournament will be held to raise money for new rifle-rated body armor for 30 El Paso County Sheriff’s Office (EPSO) Patrol Division deputies. Starting at 7:30 a.m. on June 28, a charity golf tournament will be held at Flying Horse North golf course. The event is sponsored by Shield616, […]
EL PASO COUNTY, CO
KXRM

KXRM

11K+
Followers
6K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Fox 21 News brings you the latest breaking updates and severe coverage from the Colorado Springs area on fox21.com.

 https://www.fox21news.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy