ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Motorsports

Remembering Bruton Smith: His initials may have been BS, but he was the real deal

By Jerry Bonkowski
Auto Racing Digest
Auto Racing Digest
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3zH39P_0gJ7FH8200

So many memories of a man who lived a full and good life

The moment I first heard of the passing of Speedway Motorsports founder O. Bruton Smith -- a.k.a. simply "Bruton" for short -- two memories immediately popped into my mind.

The first was how Bruton, particularly as he aged into his 70s and 80s, occasionally squinted and appeared to sometimes have difficulty hearing a question posed to him by a reporter. I often wondered, though, if that squinting and hearing difficulty was actually a ploy to make the reporter work harder for a better answer from Smith.

And, trust me, he WOULD make reporters work harder to get a great quote. That was just Bruton's way.

The second memory was how, primarily for several years during the annual nearly week-long NASCAR Media Tour in the Charlotte area -- which unfortunately went away several years ago -- were the legendary "Tireside Chats" Smith would have with the media, usually with former sidekick Humpy Wheeler -- with a fitting Goodyear racing slick as a backdrop.

Now do you get it, a Tireside Chat?

Those chats more often than not focused primarily on Smith, with occasional input from Wheeler, who would hold court and give his take on the state of the sport of NASCAR racing, what he'd like to see changed in the sport, his occasional dust-ups with folks like Bill France Jr. and Mike Helton, among other NASCAR officials, and how he fought for what he believed in, even if NASCAR's leadership fought back.

But more than anything, Bruton was as smart as a whip but also as cunning as an all-in poker player. He was confident, courteous and cordial -- but if you tried to undercut or embarrass him, he'd make you pay with smart and oftentimes stinging answers that would embarrass you in front of your fellow NASCAR reporters.

Luckily for me, I only felt Smith's sting once or twice over the roughly 20-plus years I knew him professionally.

Bruton's initials may have been BS, but the man himself didn't take any nor give any. More than anything, you knew where you stood with him from the first minute you met him.

Bruton was slick as a card dealer or a shyster lawyer (I mean that in a good way). He oftentimes would play the part of what he called himself, namely, "I'm just a poor country boy from off the farm."

But as his life went on, Bruton became anything but that. He definitely wasn't poor: he was a billionaire. After seeing the city lights of Charlotte, he was no longer a country boy, but became a bonafide city slicker. And forget the farm, he built an empire based primarily on two things, namely cars and cars.

Let me explain that last comment a bit more: Bruton's empire was based on car racing, as well as selling cars in nearly two dozen dealerships scattered around the country.

If it had four wheels, Bruton would either promote it in a race or sell it in a showroom. He was the ultimate promoter and car salesman, bar none.

Bruton took a step back from his day-to-day duties as CEO and Chairman of Speedway Motorsports about a decade ago, handing over the torch to son Marcus, who has done an excellent job since then. But of course, Marcus should be doing an excellent job, as he learned from the best in the business.

And honestly, when Bruton passed away on Wednesday, I had to take a step back myself, thinking he was maybe 87 or 88, certainly not 95 years old.

But as I said earlier, wow, Bruton lived a good and full life. I still recall countless times where he'd be escorted around Charlotte Motor Speedway or Bristol Motor Speedway or Texas Motor Speedway with a bevy of blondes, brunettes and even an occasional redhead on his arm -- both arms, in fact. And how the young ladies would giggle and remark, "Oh, Mr. Smith!" when the then-septuagenarian and octogenarian would shamelessly flirt with them.

Sure, it was all for fun and show, but that's one of the ways Bruton stayed young, by hanging with young ladies or young drivers who competed on the NASCAR circuit.

I have so many memories of Bruton that I could write for hours. But I'll close with a few more thoughts: First, Bruton Smith was a man I admired and yes, even envied. He seemingly had it all, but he also was one of the most generous individuals I've ever met in the sports world.

Bruton's biggest pet project, Speedway Children's Charities, has given multi-millions of dollars to those most in need, not just in the Charlotte area but also in other markets that more often than not included a Speedway Motorsports-owned racetrack.

Because he grew up poor, Bruton believed in giving back and oh, how he did. I remember one instance maybe 15 years ago when Bruton was so impressed by the performance of several of his workers following a dinner in the Speedway Club (where dinners and special events were held) atop Charlotte Motor Speedway, that he pulled out a thick wad of cash and handed out hundred-dollar bills to each employee like they were single dollar bills. He wanted to make sure his employees knew how much he appreciated them.

The sport of NASCAR will be poorer with the passing of Bruton Smith, motorsports entrepreneur and promoter extraordinaire. He may have been fiery and cantankerous on occasion, especially when he fought for something he believed in -- much to the chagrin of NASCAR's top leadership at times -- but Bruton wouldn't have been Bruton if he did it any other way.

I remember a time not too long ago that he even threatened to take his racetracks and secede from NASCAR and start his own racing series. Whether it was a bluff or he was totally serious, it worked nonetheless. And in so doing, Smith's actions actually brought the entire NASCAR world together and made it stronger. It was no longer Speedway Motorsports Inc. vs. International Speedway Corp. It was all for one and one for all.

There was one and only one Bruton Smith. He'll be greatly missed for the human being he was, the charitable individual he was and yes, the incredibly astute and intelligent person he was. He may have been cunning with that "I'm just an old farm boy" schtick, but Bruton Smith was a true original. What you saw was what you got.

And that's no BS.

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Jimmie Johnson Reacts To NASCAR Hall Of Famer's Death

Legendary NASCAR track owner and promoter Bruton Smith died Wednesday. He was 95 years old. The Hall of Famer founded Speedway Motorsports, which operates 11 racetracks across the United States. Among them is Charlotte Motor Speedway, which he purchased and built in 1959. On Wednesday evening, seven-time Cup Series champion...
Fox News

NASCAR Hall of Famer Bruton Smith dead at 95

O. Bruton Smith, who emerged from North Carolina farm country and parlayed his love of motorsports into a Hall of Fame career as one of the biggest track owners and most successful promoters in the history of auto racing, died Wednesday. He was 95. His death was announced by Speedway...
SPORTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mike Helton
Person
Humpy Wheeler
Person
Bill France Jr.
The Spun

Dale Earnhardt Jr. Reacts To NASCAR Legend's Death

For over 70 years, Bruton Smith was one of the most beloved front office figures in stock car racing across America. With his passing today, some NASCAR legends are giving the man his credit for growing the sport. Smith passed away today at the age of 95. Dale Earnhardt Jr....
MOTORSPORTS
Us Weekly

Life In the Fast Lane’s Austin and Whitney Dillon Share Parenting Challenges: ‘Racing After Toddlers’ Is More Challenging Than NASCAR

Living life in the fast lane! While Austin Dillon is used to fast-driving cars on the NASCAR circuit, the professional athlete and his wife, Whitney Dillon (née Ward), have found that parenting is a whole new arena. “Centering [our relationship] off of God is first and foremost and knowing that Whitney reminds me constantly, you […]
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
Distractify

NASCAR Star Austin Dillon’s Net Worth Is Racing up the Charts With a New Reality Show

Austin Dillon is well known by NASCAR fans as one of the sport's most recognizable drivers. He drives the iconic No. 3 car for Richard Childress Racing, carrying the same number as stock car legend Dale Earnhardt. If he's not participating in a NASCAR Cup Series race, he's also driving part-time in the NASCAR Xfinity Series and NASCAR Camping World Truck Series. Dillon earned the Truck Series title in 2011 and the Xfinity (then Nationwide) title in 2013.
MOTORSPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nascar Racing#Speedway Motorsports#Nascar Media Tour
The Spun

Look: NASCAR Speedway Pays Tribute To Legendary Hall Of Famer

On Wednesday, the sports world lost a legendary figure. Bruton Smith, the founder of Speedway Motorsports, passed away at the age of 95. In an effort to honor Smith this week, Charlotte Motor Speedway posted a tribute for him on its video board. The official Twitter account for Charlotte Motor...
MOTORSPORTS
Motorious

Hickory Motor Speedway: World’s Most Famous Short Track

Called by many The World’s Most Famous Short Track, Hickory Motor Speedway in Newton, North Carolina holds a special place in many motorsports fans’ hearts. It’s also known as the Birthplace of the NASCAR Stars and for good reason, since so many champions cut their teeth on this track.
NEWTON, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Motorsports
NewsBreak
NASCAR
NewsBreak
Sports
Yardbarker

NASCAR Ally 400 prediction and odds: Kyle Larson favorite to repeat In Nashville

The NASCAR Series Cup chase continues this week in Tennessee with the Ally 400 race. This is the last race before the final two months of the season begin. Currently, Chase Elliot is atop the leaderboard with 536 points. He’s still in the top five of the odds standings, but it looks like it will be an uphill battle. Kyle Larson, who’s in seventh place in the standings, is the favorite to win this week. Larson won last year’s race and was fairly dominant in his victory.
NASHVILLE, TN
Racing News

Bruton Smith has passed

NASCAR community reacts to the passing of the legendary track owner. Bruton Smith was the founder of Speedway Motorsports. The company went on to operate about half the tracks on the NASCAR schedule. SMI announced his passing on Wednesday. He was 95. SMI Tracks: Atlanta Motor Speedway, Bristol Motor Speedway,...
CHARLOTTE, NC
Racing News

Nashville Race Results: June 24, 2022 (NASCAR Truck Series)

NASCAR Truck Series results from Nashville Superspeedway. Tonight, the NASCAR Truck Series has the stage in Nashville, Tennessee. The 1.33-mile oval of Nashville Superspeedway is set to host the Rackley Roofing 200. View Nashville results for the NASCAR Truck Series below. Nashville Menu. Trucks: Prac/Qual | Race. Xfinity: Prac |...
NASHVILLE, TN
NBC Sports

NASCAR Friday schedule at Nashville Superspeedway

On-track activity is scheduled at Nashville Superspeedway Friday as the NASCAR weekend opens. Cup, Xfinity and Truck drivers will be on the 1.33-mile track Friday. Trucks will practice and qualify in the afternoon before Friday’s 8 p.m. ET race. Cup and Xfinity practice also is scheduled Friday. Sunday’s Cup...
NASHVILLE, TN
Auto Racing Digest

Auto Racing Digest

Atlanta, GA
923
Followers
254
Post
177K+
Views
ABOUT

The latest news from NASCAR, Indy Car and more!

 https://www.si.com/fannation/racing/auto-racing-digest/

Comments / 0

Community Policy