Elsmore named new head coach of Rock Ridge girls hockey

By BEN ROMSAAS
Mesabi Tribune
Mesabi Tribune
 2 days ago

VIRGINIA — The Rock Ridge school board made an exciting hire just over a week ago, naming Paddy Elsmore the next head coach of the Wolverine girls’ hockey team.

Elsmore, 43, brought in quite the resume, playing as a goalie for multiple national championship teams with the University of Minnesota Duluth from 2001-03 and 2004-05. She also saw play at the international level. A native of Schaffhausen, Switzerland, Elsmore made over 200 appearances as a goaltender with the Swiss National Team starting as early as 1992. She went on to play in the 2006 Winter Olympics.

Her coaching career started as an assistant coach in Roseau. She’s spent the last 12 years or so in the Duluth Area where she also coached at the College of St. Scholastica and, most recently, at Cloquet-Esko-Carlton.

Elsmore, who now lives with her family in Esko and teaches physical education at Stella Maris Academy in Duluth, says she saw an exciting opportunity in front of her when she applied for the open job at Rock Ridge.

“I think it’s just about bringing everyone together in this program,” Elsmore said. “The girls have been together now for a while but soon they’ll all be in a new school, they have this brand new arena and I think it’s time to come together and have a new start with the program.”

With no previous affiliation to Eveleth-Gilbert, Virginia or any of the other communities that make up the Rock Ridge girls team, Elsmore says she’s optimistic ahead of the new start.

“I’m hoping we can bring all this together without bias and be able to start the program new. That’s the most interesting thing to me. The coaching world is small and a lot of people already know each other, but there’s a lot of new things surrounding Rock Ridge and its hockey. It’s nice to have a brand new start.”

As a former player, Elsmore says her background and team-first mentality is important to her coaching style.

“Being a player myself, I’m a pretty competitive person. I like to win. I don’t like to lose. Hockey is played as a team and it doesn’t just take the first line. It takes the whole team to be successful. You have to get everyone involved. I think this group of fairly young kids is full of great hockey talent and that’s exciting. I look forward to being able to shape them a little bit.”

Before she came to the states to play for UMD, Elsmore said she spent plenty of time playing with the boys, something many girls’ hockey players have grown accustomed to as the youth scene continues to develop.

“Girls hockey is still fairly young when you compare it to boys even though girls have been playing it in some form for quite some time. The last 20 years have really seen a lot of development for girls and womens hockey in this area and around the world. The opportunities for the girls are starting to go up and it’s not just a game for boys.”

Tying the Rock Ridge youth program together with the high school team, Elsmore hopes the two can remain connected and grow together.

“I’d want to look into things like getting a mentorship program going to give the young girls someone to look up to and keep them invested so they play another 5-10 years. That’s what it takes. You have to be able to get the community behind it. If we’re all pulling in the same direction to build a strong program, that’s how it becomes sustainable for the future.

“It’s still an uphill battle for girls but finding a community and a place for them to belong is so important. Hopefully the youth program continues to grow even more than it already is.”

Looking at the Iron Trail Motors Event Center, Elsmore says the new arena is the perfect place to help grow the program further.

“It’s exciting to see that new arena. When I was in Roseau, I made a good number of trips to the Ralph Engelstad Arena and it was state of the art back then. The new arena in Virginia reminds me of that a little bit as well. It’s a place where the community can come in and give their support and help establish that culture. I know the community appreciates the new arena.”

That, mixed with the historic Hippodrome in Eveleth, provides an exciting hockey experience wherever her team ends up playing.

“One is brand new and beautiful and the other has so much history. Anyone coming to town to see either of these two arenas is going to get an amazing venue to play in.”

Ultimately, Elsmore is excited for the future of Rock Ridge hockey, not just for the girls on the team but for the entire community.

“I’m really excited to see what we can do as a program. These girls work just as hard as the boys but I think there is going to be a lot of exciting hockey for the Rock Ridge schools. I’m hoping we can get the support of the community and we look forward to giving back to them as well. It’s an amazing opportunity and I’m really looking forward to everything we can do.”

