PERRYSBURG — The City of Perrysburg and the City of Maumee will be hosting the traditional Independence Day fireworks on July 3, with a rain date of July 4. Fireworks will begin at dusk and will last approximately 20-25 minutes. As in years past, the two cities will split the cost of the fireworks display, which is around $24,000 for each city.

PERRYSBURG, OH ・ 1 DAY AGO