ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gaithersburg, MD

I-270 sinkhole repairs could take a few more weeks

By Shennekia Grimshaw
WDVM 25
WDVM 25
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3sPE95_0gJ7D1A500

GAITHERSBURG, Md. (DC News Now) — A massive sinkhole continues to back up traffic on I-270 and MDOT says it could take weeks for repairs.

Crews are working on the 20 x 30-foot sinkhole by installing a large replacement pipe that caused the sinkhole. Maryland State Highway Administration estimated it could take a few more weeks to fix, but there are alternatives, including public transportation or a detour on Maryland-355. In case you decided to take the detour, the county adjusted traffic flow so you’ll see more green lights heading south on 355 to relieve congestion.

1 still at large after Hopewell federal prison escape

Charlie Gischlar of MDOT SHA said, “We’re still thinking it’s going to be up to a couple of weeks. Maybe a little sooner, but we will be working feverishly once we get all the pipes and materials on the scene, but it is estimated, so we are making progress.”

There are also signs to help guide motorists off the highway to avoid getting stuck in the jam that has been backed up to MD-117.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to DC News Now | Washington, DC.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
wfmd.com

Traffic Woes Continue On I-270 Due To Sinkhole

Officials say bad weather could extend the timetable. Gaithersburg, Md. (NS) – Traffic backups on I-270 South after Route 124 will continue for several more weeks as repair work is underway. SHA spokesman Charlie Gischlar said the hole was caused by a failed drainage pipe and shut down two...
GAITHERSBURG, MD
WTOP

I-270 sinkhole repair could stretch to July 4 weekend

The sinkhole on southbound Interstate 270 in Gaithersburg, Maryland, is going to take a lot longer to fix than first expected. The Maryland State Highway Administration’s Charlie Gischlar said it could take two weeks to get all lanes reopened, after replacing a damaged drainage pipe that caused the 20-by-30 foot sinkhole to open up June 15 in the far-right lane, north of the I-270 interchange.
GAITHERSBURG, MD
wfmd.com

Work To Begin Soon On Safety Improvements To Interchanges In Maryland

Eight are located in Frederick County. Baltimore, Md. (KM) – Some safety improvements will begin next week on interchanges around the state of Maryland, including eight in Frederick County. “This is our high friction surface treatment project,” says Shantee Felix, a spokeswoman for the Maryland Department of Transportation State Highway Administration. “We’ll be applying this to several locations in Maryland. These are roadways we are looking for that have significant curves.”
FREDERICK COUNTY, MD
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Maryland Traffic
Gaithersburg, MD
Government
Gaithersburg, MD
Traffic
Local
Maryland Government
State
Maryland State
State
Washington State
City
Gaithersburg, MD
WDVM 25

Rebuilding, re-powering Warrenton, Va. after the storm

Editor’s Note: Dominion Energy updated its peak outage number for Fauquier County from 14,000 to 18,000. That update has been made in the story. WARRENTON, Va. (DC News Now) — Slowly, but surely, the lights are coming back on in Warrenton, Virginia after a storm ripped its way through the town on Wednesday, leaving thousands […]
WARRENTON, VA
102.7 KORD

Most Washington Drivers Have No Idea What This Button Does

There's a button on your car or truck dashboard that might have you baffled. A lot of Washington drivers even struggle to figure out its use. Summer is here and your car's air conditioning can be baffling. Buttons can be gibberish but a Do It Yourself website breaks down exactly what each of those air conditioning buttons does and even I was surprised that I didn't know as much as I thought I did.
WASHINGTON STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Washington Dc#Sinkhole#Urban Construction#I 270#Mdot#Sha#Nexstar Media Inc#Dc News
ffxnow.com

BREAKING: Metro takes control of Silver Line Phase 2

Metro has reached a major milestone with its Silver Line Phase 2 project. The 11.4-mile rail extension from Reston into Loudoun County has achieved its “operational readiness date” and was formally handed over to Metro at 6 a.m. today (Thursday), interim Washington Metropolitan Area Transit Authority General Manager and CEO Andy Off announced during a board of directors meeting.
LOUDOUN COUNTY, VA
rockvillenights.com

Rockville Wegmans/Twinbrook Quarter construction update (Photos)

A complex job of concrete pouring is the major task at the Phase 1 construction site of B.F. Saul's Twinbrook Quarter development in Rockville, at the corner of Rockville Pike and Halpine Road. Below-grade concrete pours are now 50% complete at the mixed-use development, which will be anchored by an eagerly-awaited Wegmans grocery store. B.F. Saul anticipates all below-grade concrete pours to be complete by the end of the summer.
ROCKVILLE, MD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
News Break
Politics
WUSA9

Fireworks shows canceled, rescheduled due to worker shortages

COLLEGE PARK, Md. — A shortage of qualified pyrotechnic workers has resulted in the rescheduling or cancellation of Independence Day fireworks displays in some of the region's communities, according to local officials. Fireworks displays have been rescheduled in Vienna, Virginia, and the City of Fairfax from July 4th to...
COLLEGE PARK, MD
NBC Washington

Truck Crash Injures Driver, Snarls Traffic on I-95S Near Howard Co. Rest Area

A tractor-trailer crash on Interstate 95 near Laurel, Maryland, Wednesday morning injured a driver and blocked several lanes, officials said. Three lanes were blocked on I-95 southbound near Exit 35 and Gorman Road, officials said. Only the left lane was getting by the crash just south of the Maryland Welcome Center rest stop in Howard County, near the Prince George's County line. Delays stretched to Maryland Route 175.
HOWARD COUNTY, MD
theriver953.com

Update on the accident that closed Rt. 340 for 7 hours

An email from Virginia State Police (VSP) confirms the death of two people in the accident that closed Route 340. The accident closed Route 340 between Double Toll Gate and Waterloo for almost 7 hours Mon. June 20. VSP confirms that Shea E. Hawkins of Winchester and Lewis E. Thompson...
WINCHESTER, VA
WDVM 25

Storm damage across the DMV

(DC News Now) — Storms with heavy damaging winds and flooding are hitting all over Washington, D.C., Northern Virginia, Maryland and parts of West Virginia. In Loudon County, there are reports from the Loudoun County Sheriff that there are several trees down throughout the area. DC News Now is also receiving reports of hundreds of […]
LOUDOUN COUNTY, VA
mocoshow.com

Power Outages in the Area of Falls Road Golf Course in Potomac

There currently a power outage in the area of the Falls Road Golf Course (10800 Falls Rd) on Falls Road in Potomac. According to Chief Spokesperson for Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Services Pete Piringer, several transformers blew and the power is currently out in area. There is no fire evident. Currently there is a severe thunderstorm watch issued for Montgomery County until 9pm.
POTOMAC, MD
WUSA9

TIMELINE: Severe weather in the DMV Wednesday

WASHINGTON — Our first full day of summer will be warm and then stormy. Some storms that pop up Wednesday afternoon may become strong to severe with damaging wind, hail and an isolated tornado chance. The Storm Prediction Center has placed most of the DMV in the "Slight Risk"...
WASHINGTON, DC
WDVM 25

WDVM 25

13K+
Followers
9K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news, weather, and sports from WDVM 25 and LocalDVM.com. Earning your trust by providing you the most local news and weather for over 50 years in Western Maryland, the Eastern Panhandle of West Virginia, Northern Virginia, and the Washington Metropolitan area.

 https://LocalDVM.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy