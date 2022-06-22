ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mcdowell County, NC

USDA funds put EDGE one step closer to opening

By Jack Taylor
 2 days ago

MCDOWELL, COUNTY (WVNS) — A local food resource organization received substantial funding.

Economic Development Greater East, or EDGE, began the process to establish the Mountain Farm Community Grocery in Kimball. The organization wants to attack the food desert in McDowell County from every angle. One way they hope to do so is through a local market for people to buy and sell fresh food.

With nearly two hundred thousand dollars in funding from the USDA Healthy Food Financing Initiative, they are one step closer to doing so.

“We are working on some structural changes with our building, just making sure it is safe and secure and with this funding, we are making sure we are ADA compliant,” said Amelia Bandy, the executive director of EDGE.

Bandy hopes to hold a soft opening within the next year or so. But their work is not contained to just one building. They are working on a training facility and plans that span even further.

