Memphis in spotlight with ‘Elvis’ release

By Kym Clark
Cover picture for the articleMEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The movie “Elvis” hits theaters Friday, June 24, 2022. And while the biopic centers on the King of Rock n Roll, several other Memphis legends play pivotal roles in the big screen extravaganza: think B.B. King, Little Richard, and Sister Rosetta Tharpe. The...

5 Star Stories: ‘Elvis’ hits theaters

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - “If there’s anything that’s a recipe for disaster it would be coming into Memphis for a movie about Memphis and did we do Memphis a solid?” Those are Oscar-winner Tom Hanks words about one of the most talked about movies of the year, Elvis.
If You’re a Memphis Rap Fan, These Are Essential Artists You Should Know Now

When a city catches fire in rap, it's often an open floodgates situation as the bigger spotlight on one place tends to reveal other talents and their rise is imminent. It has happened with New York City, it's still happening with Atlanta and now, it's Memphis' turn. Memphis is no stranger to big-time rap acts. Thirty years after Three 6 Mafia emerged in the 1990s, the revered rap group are still getting their songs sampled and referenced in new songs from rising rappers. Their influence is heard in the haunting samples, pitched-down beats and dark subject matter present in rap today. Plus, Juicy J is still actively making music like his latest joint album, Space Age Pimpin', with Pi'erre Bourne. But, here in 2022, Memphis has a ton of established names that came after artists like Three 6 Mafia. These rappers are popular in their own right or climbing up the ranks and it's become impossible to look past.
Five Things To Do In Memphis This Weekend: June 24-26

Saturday, June 25, 10 a.m.- 5 p.m. You know what’s wild to me? In 2014, a German server named Oliver Streumpfel set a world record for carrying 27 full one-liter beer mugs at once — and then broke that record in 2017 by carrying 29. That’s over 100 pounds of beer. Wild. But what’s even wilder to me is that the powers-that-be at the Guinness World Records said, “You know what’s missing from our books?” And some intern answered, “How many beers can one person carry over 40 meters?” And the powerful ones said, “Yeah, that’s what.” I guess that’s what you get from an organization with the same name as an Irish dry stout. But, hey, don’t let my negative-Nancy commentary stop you from achieving your dreams of breaking Mr. Streumpfel’s record. Heck, why not try it out at Crafts & Drafts, where a fine selection of regional and local beers await you?
8 Ball & MJG share new release "They Don't Love You" [Video]

Legendary Memphis, Tennessee duo 8Ball & MJG are back on the field with a brand new single "They Don't Love You" that further cements their long-lasting impact on the game. From the early 90's and 2000's until the present, they have collaborated with almost everyone in the game, and are still kicking with the same hunger as when they started. The new single, produced by MJG, himself goes back to their Memphis roots with its warm textures, lush wah-wah guitars, and laid-back funky drums, while the rappers drop a myriad of gems on loyalty, deceit, and the dangers of flattery. Both emcees set the tone with the opening hook which explains the theme leading to 8Ball's reflective verse about his experiences with fair-weather friends who only come around when they need something. MJG makes his feelings known in the second verse with his uniquely animated flow as he quickly points out how easy people will turncoat to get. What they need without thinking twice. In the end, the duo hopes listeners will absorb the message within to discern between true and fake friends.
Golden Gloves boxing returns to Pipkin Building this weekend

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - For boxing fans, the Pipkin Building at Liberty Park is the place to be Friday and Saturday night. Doors open for the Golden Gloves Regional Boxing Tournament at 5 p.m. on both nights, with the boxing starting at 6. The city’s office of youth services is...
Austin Butler
Olivia Dejonge
B.b. King
Tom Hanks
Sister Rosetta Tharpe
Priscilla Presley
Elvis
Doja Cat
WHAT IS OPENED IN MILLINGTON IN 2022?

1. Goodies to Eat is the latest restaurant to open at 7838 Church Street. The eatery offering a variety of home cooked items moved in and opened in May after the departure of A & J’s Catfish Station. T. 2. Earlier this year United Oil Change began operations at...
Overton Park 9 to reopen after $2M renovations

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The redesigned Overton Park 9 golf course is teed up for its grand reopening this weekend. “It needed a facelift,” said Kyle Muncie, who Action News 5 found checking out the new putting green Tuesday afternoon. “I wanted to get a sneak peek and these renovations look great.”
Family says son makes ‘miracle’ recovery after heat stroke

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WREG)– A Memphis man suffering from severe heat stroke is making what his family calls an unexplainable recovery. The family of Ryan Hopgood, co-founder of a Facebook group called Memphis Sandwich Clique, had already made their final farewells when prayers for his recovery were answered. His mother Donna Hopgood praises a higher power for […]
Here's where to watch July 4th fireworks in the Mid-South

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — If you're looking for a nice place to watch the sky get lit up with fireworks on our nation's Independence Day, you have plenty of options in the Mid-South. Graceland's All-American 4th of July Weekend: Graceland will host several special events and parties on Saturday, July 2 from 5 p.m.-11 p.m. and on Sunday, July 3, from 10 a.m.-11:30 p.m. There will be Elvis-themed fireworks on July 3 and the Graceland Mansion will be lit in red, white and blue all weekend long.
Ja Raffe traded to Utah

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - While we hope Ja Morant stays in Memphis forever, his namesake is headed toward Jazz nation. Ja Raffe has been moved to Hogle Zoo in Salt Lake City. The beloved giraffe, who’s now 10 feet tall, was named after Grizzlies star Ja Morant. The two had an adorable meetup in 2020 after the younger Ja’s birth.
New leadership hopes to make Health Sciences Park ‘best in Mid-South’

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Plans for new management at Health Sciences Park are expected to bring the site to the next level. Memphis Greenspace, Inc., the nonprofit that maintains the park, announced a partnership with Telisa Franklin Ministries. The new group will manage the park. For the last two years,...
