Appomattox County, VA

Severe Weather Statement issued for Appomattox, Buckingham, Campbell, Charlotte by NWS

weather.gov
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-06-22 19:49:00 EDT Expires: 2022-06-22 20:15:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: Prepare immediately for LARGE HAIL AND DAMAGING WINDS, as well as deadly cloud to ground lightning. For your safety, move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Stay away...

weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Franklin, Granville, Halifax, Nash, Person, Vance, Warren by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-22 17:10:00 EDT Expires: 2022-06-22 18:15:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Franklin; Granville; Halifax; Nash; Person; Vance; Warren Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of northeastern Person, Vance, Warren, northeastern Nash, Granville, Halifax and northeastern Franklin Counties through 615 PM EDT At 509 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from near Hitesburg to near Boydton to near Ebony to Dahlia. Movement was south at 30 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and pea size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Roanoke Rapids, Henderson, Oxford, Warrenton, Halifax, Norlina, Littleton, Kittrell, Enfield and Weldon. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
FRANKLIN COUNTY, NC

