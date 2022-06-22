Special Weather Statement issued for Kingman by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-22 16:18:00 CDT Expires: 2022-06-22 17:15:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Sedgwick The National Weather Service in Wichita has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Sedgwick County in south central Kansas * Until 515 PM CDT. * At 417 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Goddard, moving east at 10 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Wichita, Derby, Andover, Haysville, Park City, Valley Center, Bel Aire, Mulvane, Goddard, Rose Hill, Maize, Clearwater, Cheney, Sedgwick, Colwich, Garden Plain, Mount Hope, Downtown Wichita, Kechi and Andale. This includes the following highways Interstate 135 between Mile Markers 0 and 22. Interstate 35 between Mile Markers 34 and 54. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH

SEDGWICK COUNTY, KS ・ 2 DAYS AGO