Kansas State

Kansas lawmakers react to Biden's push for gas tax holiday

By Jessica Watson
KSN News
KSN News
 2 days ago

KANSAS (KSNW) – Wednesday morning, President Joe Biden asked congress to support him in suspending the federal gas tax for three months as prices continue to rise around the country.

If congress approves the gas tax holiday, it would save you 18 cents per gallon, but are lawmakers on board and will it help?

Two Kansas lawmakers had mixed reactions. One said that any price reduction would help Kansans. However, the other said this is not solving the real problem at hand.

“The real solution on the gas prices is we need to have more supply, and we need to have the ability to provide people with the energy and the power that we need,” said Representative Ron Estes (R-Kan.).

Calling it a gimmick, Estes said the federal gas tax vacation would not drive down gas prices if demand continues.

EXPLAINER: How Biden’s proposed gas tax holiday would work

“When you try to price fix a commodity that people use, it just doesn’t work. We’ve seen that over and over again throughout history through that process,” said Estes.

Congresswoman Sharice Davids (D-Kan.) has been pushing for this tax vacation for months.

“We need to be using every tool in our toolbox to get relief to folks as quickly as possible while we’re working on, of course, continuing to work on to long term,” said Davids.

Senators Jerry Moran (R-Kan.) and Roger Marshall (R-Kan.) have spoken out against the gas tax holiday. Moran calls it a trivial attempt to address a serious issue, and Marshall calls the president’s announcement a farce.

An economist at Wichita State University said while it could help, it’s a quick fix.

“It isn’t addressing the underlying issue of limited supply and fairly high demand. It’s like a band aid being put on the bigger problem,” said Dr. Ted Bolema, the Executive Director of the Institute of the Study of Economic Growth for the Barton School of Business at Wichita State University.

Bolema said if the gas tax vacation does pass through congress it would slightly benefit consumers and the refineries.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KSN-TV.

Comments / 18

rick
2d ago

Those missing dollars will be recouped if they pass this… and it will be twice what they think they are “giving” us.

Reply
7
#1MS
2d ago

The fossil fuel industry has tripled their profits. This is about greed and the only way to tackle it is for President Biden to sign an executive order to force them to increase production in this country and tell OPEC to shove it.

Reply(3)
5
Gerri Diviney
2d ago

Instead of blaming the federal government, ask yourself how much US fuel is being exported to Europe because of high demand there due to Ukraine? Then look at how much profit the oil and gas corporations are making.

Reply
2
KSN News

Texas lawmakers split down party lines on abortion decision

McALLEN, Texas (Border Report) — From the White House to state houses, reaction to the U.S. Supreme Court’s decision Friday that there is no constitutional right to abortion had lawmakers split mostly along party lines. This held true in Texas, a state with a trigger law that will take effect in 30 days and will […]
TEXAS STATE
KSN News

USDA designates 2 Kansas counties as disaster areas

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – The United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) has designated two northwest Kansas counties as disaster areas due to drought. The counties are Norton and Phillips. The USDA says the counties suffered from severe drought for eight or more consecutive weeks. The natural disaster designation allows the Farm Service Agency (FSA) to extend […]
KSN News

Criminal referral filed against Kansas Gov. for use of taxpayer dollars

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) — A criminal referral has been filed by the Republican Governors Association Kansas 2022 PAC against Governor Laura Kelly for criminal use of taxpayer resources. Both the Shawnee County District Attorney, Michael Kagay, and the Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office delivered this criminal referral for Kelly’s alleged criminal use of taxpayer resources to […]
KANSAS STATE
agjournalonline.com

Kansas wheat harvest moving northward rapidly

With an eye to the sky, Kansas producers are maintaining the rapid pace of the 2022 wheat harvest. In the weekly Crop Progress and Condition report, USDA National Agricultural Statistics Service noted that 27 percent of the wheat crop was harvested as of June 19, ahead of 11 percent last year and 18 percent for the five-year average. Statewide, the agency rated the wheat crop’s condition at 27 percent good to excellent, 33 percent fair and 40 percent poor to very poor.
KANSAS STATE
KSNT News

Last day to register to vote in Kansas approaches

KANSAS (KSNT) – The last day to register to vote is approaching for the Kansas primary on August 2. Kansas Secretary of State Scott Schwab has announced that the final day to register to vote in the primary is July 12, 2022. Kansans will not be able to register to vote again until August 3, […]
KANSAS STATE
