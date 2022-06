As the Philadelphia 76ers and their fans prepare for the NBA draft, a stunning development has come forward. For some time now, reports have surfaced alleging that contract negotiations between the Brooklyn Nets and star point guard Kyrie Irving had hit a snag. Now, reports have tied the seven-time All-Star to Philadelphia. According to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski, the 76ers are on the list of teams Kyrie Irving would consider if he cannot agree on a new contract with Brooklyn.

PHILADELPHIA, PA ・ 1 DAY AGO