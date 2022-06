Lauren Laverne has said she is “utterly heartbroken” as she announced the death of her mother, Celia.The BBC presenter revealed on Instagram that her mother had died on Friday (24 June), describing her as “the kindest, most compassionate and most tenacious person I have ever met”.Laverne had been hosting Glastonbury coverage for the BBC this weekend.As part of an extended tribute post, she wrote: “Yesterday I lost my Mam, Celia. She was the kindest, most compassionate and most tenacious person I have ever met. Born in the middle of nine kids, she was a master peacemaker and persuader.“She ran the...

THEATER & DANCE ・ 44 MINUTES AGO