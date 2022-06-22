ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA Draft 2022: Who will the Bulls get with No. 18 pick?

By Brian Althimer
WGN Radio
WGN Radio
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=286dPQ_0gJ76CQT00

Will Perdue, former Bulls player and current Bulls analyst for NBC Sports Chicago, joins Lisa Dent on Chicago’s Afternoon News to discuss the 2022 NBA Draft and what moves the Chicago Bulls might make with the 18th overall pick.

