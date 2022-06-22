Police: Salem teen posed as teacher, sent ‘sexually explicit’ images to student

SALEM, Ore. (KOIN) — After a Judson Middle School teacher in Salem was put on leave for a report of an inappropriate image shared on social media, an investigation revealed a student was allegedly posing as the teacher.

The district confirmed to KOIN 6 News in March that the teacher – Dean Wright – was put on paid administrative leave. However, detectives with the Salem Police Department ultimately determined the teacher did not send the images.

Police say the images were sent by a Salem-Keizer School District student purporting to be the teacher to at least one Salem-Keizer School District student via Snapchat.

The teen in the case was sent to the Marion County Juvenile Department and charged with unlawful dissemination of an intimate image, police said. SPD does not release the names of juveniles involved in criminal investigations.

KOIN 6 News reached out to the Salem-Keizer School District to inquire if Wright was still on paid administrative leave. The district said its internal process is still ongoing and is separate from the police investigation.

“The staff member was placed on administrative leave and will remain on administrative leave while the district completes its review,” an SKSD spokesperson said. “This is standard practice.”

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KOIN.com.