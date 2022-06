SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – A gunman who killed one person and injured another on a San Francisco subway train has yet to be apprehended, police say. Officers responded to the Muni Forest Hills Station following reports of the shooting just before 10:00 a.m. Wednesday only to find the train had already left the station on its way to the Castro, the city’s historically LGBTQ neighborhood.

SAN FRANCISCO, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO