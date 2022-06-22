ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Illinois State

REPORT: Illinois gas pump sticker mandate headed to federal court

By Demetrios Sanders
WMBD/WYZZ
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1MqAHf_0gJ73nzr00

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) – By next Friday, gas stations statewide will be paying $500 a day if they do not display a state-mandated sticker on pumps.

The new state law is being fought in federal court by the Illinois Fuel and Retail Association. The association claims the sign requirement is forced political speech, according to The Center Square .

Starting July 1, a 6-month pause on the state’s annual gas tax increase will take effect, which currently sits at 39 cents per gallon.

Proposed gas pump signage requirement for Illinois drawing criticism

The sticker that is causing the controversy reads: “As of July 1, 2022, the State of Illinois has suspended the inflation adjustment to the motor fuel tax through December 31, 2022. The price on this pump should reflect the suspension of the tax increase.”

The issue will go to federal court on Friday.

Comments / 8

Tamcat
2d ago

I find it hilarious the prick wants recognition for saving us 2 cents that he plans to rack on with the next automatic rise in gas taxes !

Reply(3)
23
westkentuckystar.com

Illinois gas station owners still fighting Democratic pump sticker law

Illinois gas station owners want drivers to know their state has the highest gas taxes in the Midwest. That's the message the Illinois Fuel and Retail Association wants to add to the stickers Democratic lawmakers have required them to display on every gas pump starting July 1. Stations are being...
ILLINOIS STATE
977wmoi.com

Illinois To Suspend Grocery Tax July 1st

Illinois will be suspending its grocery tax next week. Beginning July 1st, the state’s one-percent sales tax on groceries will be suspended for the entire new fiscal year. Officials say this will save taxpayers up to four-hundred-million-dollars through July 1st, 2023. The suspension is designed to provide relief to families dealing with inflation.
ILLINOIS STATE
977wmoi.com

Study Illustrates Where Illinois Tax Dollars Come From

A new report shows from where Illinois state government gets most of its tax revenue. The Pew Charitable Trusts has produced a breakdown of where tax dollars come from and it varies widely. In Illinois, nearly 40% of tax dollars come from personal income taxes. Broad-based personal income taxes are...
ILLINOIS STATE
freedom929.com

ILLINOIS STATE NEWS BRIEF (6/24/22)

(SPRINGFIELD) With the Primary Election coming up next Tuesday, former President Donald Trump is coming to Illinois tomorrow night for a Save America Rally at the Adams County Fairgrounds in Mendon. The 45th President is expected to officially endorse Mary Miller, of rural Coles County, who’s running against fellow Republican Rodney Davis, in the newly drawn 15th Congressional District. Also attending will be State Senator Darren Bailey of Louisville, one of six candidates seeking the Republican nomination to run in the Governor’s race in November. Bailey’s been a long-time supporter of Miller, also a farmer.
ILLINOIS STATE
Central Illinois Proud

Regional power grid operator criticized for energy shortage

EAST PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Thursday morning at Par-A-Dice Hotel in East Peoria, dozens of community members gathered to learn more about energy challenges for downstate Illinois. Due to a shortage of power, energy bills are rising and federal grid operators have warned about potential brownouts. “Whenever you hear...
EAST PEORIA, IL
whporadio.com

ILLINOIS STATE POLICE ISSUING FIREARM ENFORCEMENT GRANTS

The Illinois State Police (ISP) is issuing $2 million in grants to local law enforcement agencies interested in a collaborative effort to reduce and prevent illegal possession and use of firearms, firearm related homicides, and other violent crimes. Funding for these grants is possible through legislation Governor JB Pritzker signed...
ILLINOIS STATE
WTHI

"It's our ammunition..." Illinois counties prepare for primary election

ILLINOIS (WTHI)- Illinois is gearing up for its primary election Tuesday. But, that's not to say it hasn't been without its problems. Crawford County's Clerk Fayrene Wright said delays haven't made for the smoothest of sailing. "There's been a few kinks this time," she said. "Because normally our primary is...
ILLINOIS STATE
newschannel20.com

Illinois AG reacts to Supreme Court concealed carry decision

CHICAGO (KHQA) — Illinois Attorney General Kwame Raoul on Thursday issued the following statement regarding the U.S. Supreme Court’s decision in New York State Rifle & Pistol Association, Inc. v. Bruen. Today’s decision striking down New York’s statutory scheme does not affect Illinois’ concealed-carry laws or other gun...
ILLINOIS STATE
geneseorepublic.com

Here's what to know about purchasing or owning a firearm in Illinois

One of the most significant pieces of gun control legislation in the three decades has passed the U.S.House and Senate with bipartisan support. It comes a month after a teenage gunman armed with a semiautomatic rifle massacred 19 elementary schoolers and two teachers in Uvalde, Texas. The bill now goes...
muddyrivernews.com

Amendment 1 would guarantee $2,100 property tax hike for typical Illinois family

Inois’ property taxes are already the second-highest in the nation and a major reason taxpayers are fleeing to lower-tax states. | Illinois Policy. It’s election season in Illinois, and politicians are running on the promise of property tax relief as usual, including every major candidate for governor. Illinois’...
wsiu.org

A new audit shows widespread fraud in PUA assistance in Illinois

Three southern Illinois republican lawmakers are calling for immediate hearings after a recent audit of the Illinois Department of Employment Security. Representatives Patrick Windhorst, Dave Severin and Paul Jacobs say the audit revealed more than half of pandemic-related unemployment assistance paid out by the the Illinois Department of Employment Security was paid out fraudulently.
ILLINOIS STATE
Central Illinois Proud

Illinois lawmakers react to Supreme Court strike down of New York gun law

(WMBD) — The United States Supreme Court released an opinion Thursday morning that strikes down a New York gun control law, which was deemed too restrictive. The law in question requires those wishing to obtain a concealed carry license to demonstrate a special need for a license, beyond a basic desire for self-defense. The Court’s opinion stated that this law prevented “law-abiding citizens with ordinary self-defense needs from exercising their right to keep and bear arms.”
ILLINOIS STATE
977wmoi.com

Illinois State Fair Cancels Live Poultry Shows

The Illinois Department of Agriculture (IDOA) announced both junior and open live shows at the Illinois State Fair will be cancelled for 2022 to protect from highly pathogenic avian influenza. Illinois State Fair junior poultry exhibitors will continue to have an opportunity to receive recognition and premiums through a virtual...
ILLINOIS STATE
Comments / 0

Community Policy