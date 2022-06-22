Shark Attack Near Monterey Leaves Swimmer with ‘Significant Injuries’

TAHOE CITY, Calif. — Officials in California are warning homeowners to be aware after a woman was attacked by a bear in her home. The Placer County Sheriff’s Office said the woman was attacked in broad daylight while she was taking the trash out of her home. Deputies that said when the woman took the trash out, she left her front door open, and while she was outside the bear walked into the house. When she returned home, she came face to face with the animal, who scratched her face and knocked her to the ground.

PLACER COUNTY, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO