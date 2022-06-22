Shark Attack Near Monterey Leaves Swimmer with ‘Significant Injuries’

SALINAS, Calif. — A Monterey manattacked by a shark while swimming off Pacific Grove Wednesday morning was bitten by a great white shark, according to investigators with the California Department of Fish and Wildlife who took DNA samples from the swimmer's wetsuit. Watch the full interview with Dr. Nicholas...
PACIFIC GROVE, Calif. (KION-TV)-- Monterey Fire said that a person has been taken to the hospital with unknown injuries after a shark attack at Lovers Point Wednesday morning. Crews were able to remove the victim from the water but could not immediately say what their condition was. Pacific Grove Police say Lovers Point Beach is
1 person dead, several others injured after a head-on collision in Aromas (Aromas, CA)Nationwide Report. One person was killed while several others received injuries after a head-on collision Wednesday in Aromas. As per the initial information, the fatal two-vehicle accident took place at around 3:45 p.m. on Highway 129 [...]
A surfer suffered "significant" injuries after he was bitten by a shark at a California beach Wednesday morning. Just before 11 a.m., a man surfing off Lovers Point Beach in Pacific Grove was injured in a shark attack, Pacific Grove Police Chief Cathy Madalone confirmed in a statement. Shortly after...
MORGAN HILL, Calif. (KRON) — Firefighters responded to a brush fire in Morgan Hill on Friday afternoon. Cal Fire said that it was mapped at 1.9 acres and is 65% contained. The fire started at the Monterey Mushroom Company at 642 Hale Avenue in the very north end of Morgan Hill, Cal Fire said. It […]
SAN JOSE, Calif. - The driver of a truck pulling a trailer killed a woman crossing the street against a red light, making her the 34th traffic death of the year in San Jose, police said. She also became the city's 20th pedestrian death of the year. San Jose police...
TAHOE CITY, Calif. — Officials in California are warning homeowners to be aware after a woman was attacked by a bear in her home. The Placer County Sheriff’s Office said the woman was attacked in broad daylight while she was taking the trash out of her home. Deputies that said when the woman took the trash out, she left her front door open, and while she was outside the bear walked into the house. When she returned home, she came face to face with the animal, who scratched her face and knocked her to the ground.
SAN JOSE – Firefighters in San Jose quickly knocked down a brush fire that burned along northbound Highway 87 in South San Jose on Friday morning.The San Jose Fire Department said the fire broke out by the freeway near the Curtner Avenue interchange around 11:10 a.m.Shortly after 11:50 a.m., firefighters said the blaze was knocked down and crews were mopping up. No structures were damaged and no injuries were reported to firefighters or civilians, according to the fire department.The fire led to delays along northbound 87 stretching to Capitol Expressway, prompting the California Highway Patrol to conduct traffic control. As of about noon, a traffic advisory remains in place through the area. The cause of the fire is under investigation.
BELLINGHAM, Wash. - A 55-year-old California man and his 10-year-old son were identified as the victims who died in last week’s fatal rafting incident on the Nooksack River. John Coleman of Berkeley, California, and his son died when they were swept downriver after a raft overturned on the North Fork of the Nooksack River Tuesday, June 14, the Whatcom County Sheriff’s Office told The Bellingham Herald in an email.
SCOTTS VALLEY, Calif. — Police have resolved the situation at Scotts Valley High School Friday evening, according to an officer on the scene. The department was investigating a "suspicious circumstance" at the school. An officer at the scene told Action News 8 that someone involved with the active shooter...
AROMAS, Calif. — Two people were killed and more than a half-dozen people were injured following a head-on crash Wednesday afternoon near Aromas, the California Highway Patrol said. Two pickup trucks, including one towing a fifth-wheel toy-hauler, crashed head-on while driving on Highway 129 around 3:45 p.m. The highway...
MARINA, Calif. — A Fort Ord barrack caught fire on Wednesday and filled the area with smoke. According to firefighters at the scene of the fire, the building was abandoned and empty when they arrived. Due to the dilapidated nature of the building, firefighters let the structure burn to the ground while making sure the fire didn't spread to vegetation.
MODESTO, Calif. — A day after a 29-year-old mother was killed by her ex-boyfriend in a double homicide that spanned from Modesto to San Jose, family members gathered to remember Michelle Rose Gonzales. She leaves behind a 9-year-old daughter and a 6-month-old son, family said. Michelle had been in...
MODESTO, Calif. (KTXL) — A suspect in a double homicide is dead after being shot by San Jose police following an hours-long standoff on Wednesday. Investigators said the suspect shot and killed a man in San Jose before traveling to Modesto where he shot and killed 29-year-old Michelle Gonzales on Tuesday night. Detectives are now […]
PACIFIC GROVE, Calif. (KION-TV)– The California Department of Fish and Wildlife is investigating the shark attack that happened at Lovers Point Beach. Natividad hospital confirmed with KION that DNA samples taken from shark bike victim Steve Bruemmer were that of a great white shark. A Facebook group known as the harbor seals of Pacific Grove
Between Tuesday night and Wednesday morning, the National Lightning Detection Network detected more than 25,000 total lightning events across California. (Vaisala) A push of monsoonal moisture that moved into Southern California, the Central Valley and the southern Sierra Nevada on Wednesday morning triggered thunderstorms that threw tens of thousands of lightning strikes and reportedly caused the death of a woman and her two dogs.
PACIFIC GROVE, Calif. — Pacific Grove police arrested an RV driver after they allegedly struck cars and a pedestrian on Monday. According to police, officers received calls of an RV driving recklessly. Callers said the RV hit a pedestrian, a bicyclist and multiple vehicles. Officers responded and chased the...
