Twin Falls, ID

Verizon is offering sign-on bonuses for new hires

By Steve Kirch
kmvt
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — In a competitive job market, Verizon is offering sign-on bonuses in order to recruit the best talent available. In a time when the cost of doing business is more expensive than in the past due to inflation, Verizon...

Idaho Capital Sun

The “Great Resignation” comes to health care jobs in Idaho

It was a very 2022 get-together: women who connected on social media, meeting in person for the first time over wine and hors d’oeuvres at a business that teaches computer coding — to talk about what comes next when you leave a career in health care. Although it is well established that Americans rarely stay […] The post The “Great Resignation” comes to health care jobs in Idaho appeared first on Idaho Capital Sun.
BOISE, ID
kmvt

52 weeks of preparedness: Dealing with utility leaks

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — It’s important to have tools readily available in case of leaks in your utilities, that’s according to officials with the Twin Falls County EMA. They recommend an 8-inch crescent wrench to turn utilities off. Gas especially will need to be turned off...
TWIN FALLS, ID
KREM2

North Idaho housing market won't see values drop

COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho — Jennifer Smock said she and her team at Windermere/Coeur d’Alene Realty are often asked the same questions these days:. While she said she can’t answer those questions with absolute certainty, she did offer this:. “We're not going to see values plummet,” she said....
COEUR D'ALENE, ID
kmvt

Inflation will impact people’s Fourth of July

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — As families get ready to celebrate the Fourth of July, higher prices at the grocery store may have an impact. According to economists, food as a whole is up 10% since last year. This is making it tough on many families across the country.
TWIN FALLS, ID
Business
kmvt

Mondelez International acquires Clif Bar for $2.9 billion

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — One of Twin Falls’ most well-known businesses is poised for a change. Mondelez International will be acquiring Clif Bar & Company in a $2.9 billion deal. Well-known brands Oreo, Ritz and Cadbury are among the Mondelez portfolio and are marketed in more than...
TWIN FALLS, ID
95.7 KEZJ

Idaho Home to the Best Ran City in the United States, But it Isn’t Boise

Living in a city has many pros but also cons. There are more people, more traffic, and often things are more expensive. There are also pros to being closer to hospitals, and groceries, there is more to do than in small towns or the country, and there are more job opportunities. Some cities are just too big while others don't seem to have enough. Most people have a certain city that is their favorite. Some prefer Los Angeles for its weather or New York for all of its shows, or maybe Las Vegas for the nightlife and gambling is more your style. They are all run differently, but which city in the United States is run the best?
BOISE, ID
Idaho State Journal

Clif Bar sells for almost $3 billion

TWIN FALLS — Clif Bar & Co., a business with a Twin Falls bakery, has been bought by Mondelez International, according to a press release. The company will continue to manufacture its products at the Twin Falls facility and at another location in Indianapolis, Indiana. Clif Bar & Co. will remain headquartered in Emeryville, California, according to a Monday statement. The company was acquired for $2.9 billion with additional payments...
TWIN FALLS, ID
Idaho State Journal

Kent Oram announces retirement from Idaho Central Credit Union

CHUBBUCK — Idaho Central Credit Union’s longtime CEO and president Kent Oram has announced he’s retiring at the end of December after nearly 40 years with the company. Oram, who has led ICCU since 2007, will be replaced by Brenda Worrell, executive vice president and chief operating officer, whom the company’s Board of Directors unanimously selected as Oram’s successor. Oram joined ICCU in 1984 and during his tenure as CEO,...
IDAHO STATE
107.9 LITE FM

25 Affordable Cities to Look into Before Moving to Boise

Idaho is filling up too fast. There’s just no way around it, and when you see the clever signs and bumper stickers saying things like, “no vacancy,” or, “don’t California my Idaho,” it leads you to believe that Idahoans aren’t exactly fond or on board with the sudden influx of people.
BOISE, ID
KIVI-TV

With high gas prices, more Idahoans calling AAA for fuel deliveries

NAMPA, Idaho — Despite gas prices lowering nationwide, they're continuing to go up in Idaho. As of Friday morning, the average price of a tank of gas in the Gem state was $5.20 a gallon, according to AAA. That's about 30 cents higher than the current national average. With...
NAMPA, ID
kboi.com

City of Meridian considers fee increases

Meridian is considering increasing the fees a resident must pay to remove the boot from their car or retrieve their pet from the pound. The car fees were last updated in 2019 and the impound fees in 2013. The Idaho Press reports, for the car fees an increase from $100...
MERIDIAN, ID
kmvt

Idaho settles over 2019 Carnival Cruise data breach

BOISE, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The Idaho Attorney General’s Office announced a million-dollar settlement with cruise company Carnival Cruise over a 2019 data breach. The settlement totals $1.25 million. The breach involved the leaking of personal information of approximately 180,000 Carnival employees and customers nationwide. Idaho will receive $13,088...
IDAHO STATE
107.9 LITE FM

Idaho’s Clif Bar Sold to Chicago Based Company

One of Idaho's most unique products has been sold to a Chicago-based company. Although their soon-to-be old company headquarters is in California, Cliff Bar's has been an Idaho favorite since building its food manufacturing facility in Twin Falls several years ago. The Wall Street Journal and the Boise Dev report...
TWIN FALLS, ID
bigcountrynewsconnection.com

Housing Crisis Forcing More Idahoans to Live in RV Parks

MERIDIAN — Every day, the Meridian KOA turns away eight to 12 people seeking a month-to-month spot for rent at the RV park, according to manager Ron Lundquist. The demand for long-term spots for rent has increased in recent years at the park. Today, the Meridian KOA reserves 150 spots for monthly rates; that is roughly 40% of the park.
MERIDIAN, ID
kmvt

Local Idaho governments to receive millions from federal goverment

WASHINGTON D.C., Virginia (KMVT/KSVT) — The U.S. Department of the Interior announced Thursday that 44 local governments in Idaho will receive $35.8 million in Payments in Lieu of Taxes funding for 2022. The money will compensate communities’ support of public lands, waters, and invests in police, schools, and road...
IDAHO STATE
kmvt

Planned Parenthood expected to keep Twin Falls location open amid SCOTUS decision

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The ruling from the Supreme Court Friday will no doubt have an impact on Planned Parenthood here in Idaho. The organization has already closed down its Boise clinic, but in a press conference Friday, officials from the organization say the closing of the Boise clinic had nothing to do with the anticipation of the decision from the court.
TWIN FALLS, ID
104.3 WOW Country

You Won’t Believe What is Hiding in the Master Closet of This Extraordinary $5.5 Million Boise Home

No doubt this home is an absolute stunner. From the layout to the finishes to the decks to the resort like pool to the unbelievable views of Boise. As I was scrolling through the striking photos of the home the master closet shocked me the most. I have scrolled through a lot of multi million dollar homes in the area and have never seen anything like it. Check out the extraordinary home and see what is hiding in the master closet.
BOISE, ID

