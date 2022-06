The DFW Hospital Council on Thursday reported 415 people hospitalized around the region for COVID-19, an increase of 100 from the week before. Stephen Love, president and CEO of the council, said that while not sounding an alarm, the upward trend does increase the urgency for filling hospital staffing vacancies, both to care for COVID-19 patients and the rush of people who put off routine care during the pandemic.

DALLAS, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO