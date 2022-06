Goshen College seeks an entry-level Staff Accountant for a busy office. This position is responsible for accounting data entry and reconciliations, preparing and sending statements and invoices, offering customer service to students and staff, processing monthly student payroll, and collaborating with the cashier. The Staff Accountant will provide general accounting support, including data entry, workpaper preparation, and reconciliation for Controller and other Accounting Office staff, and will support the Accounting Office, Controller, and Assistant Controller function on special projects.

GOSHEN, IN ・ 2 DAYS AGO