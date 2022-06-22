ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Diego, CA

Celebrate the carousel’s 100th year in Balboa Park this summer

By Matt Meyer
FOX 5 San Diego
FOX 5 San Diego
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1owVWE_0gJ6y92p00

SAN DIEGO — Balboa Park has extended the operating hours for its iconic carousel through the summer.

The historic ride will open daily from 11 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. until Aug. 26, when San Diego Unified School District returns to classes, park staff announced. After that, it will resume its typical schedule of weekends and holidays.

This year marks a special milestone for the beloved carousel: 100 years in Balboa Park. It was originally built in New York in 1910 and shipped to Los Angeles, where it was briefly displayed in a park before moving to a summer resort in Coronado for several years.

‘Top Gun: Maverick’ filming locations in San Diego

The carousel moved to Balboa Park in 1922, originally setting up on the east side of the park. In 1968, it moved north to its current location.

While it’s bounced around a bit, the carousel itself remains remarkably similar to its state when it first arrived at the park 100 years ago. It runs on its original General Electric motor, and the original hand-painted murals, military band organ and brass ring game remain — though they’ve been repaired and re-touched over the years.

According to Forever Balboa Park , all of the animals on the ride are original, excluding four small horses that were added in the 1960s (but still made by the original company behind the carousel). Rides last five minutes, with a top speed on the outside ring of 13 miles per hour.

Tickets cost $3 per ride or $10 for four rides. You can find the ticket booth at 1889 Zoo Place, where you can pay with both cash and card. Learn more here.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX 5 San Diego.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Times of San Diego

San Diego Weekend Guide: June 24-26 – Fire & Ice

Gotta dance? Check. Want a neighborhood celebration or two? Check. Hungry? Check, check and check. This San Diego weekend offers up the goods – and more. The season takes hold at the San Diego Museum of Art for Summer Fridays, when the Balboa Park attraction stays open until 8 p.m. And this week, for the kick off, admission is free. To coincide with the launch, the museum hosts “Expressions of Pride: On the Steps at SDMA” with performances by Disco Riot, Gilbert Castellanos and the San Diego Shakespeare Society, beginning at 4 p.m. Summer Fridays continue through Aug. 5.
SAN DIEGO, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
San Diego, CA
Local
California Lifestyle
State
New York State
San Diego, CA
Sports
San Diego, CA
Government
City
Coronado, CA
City
Los Angeles, CA
Local
California Government
Local
California Sports
San Diego, CA
Lifestyle
macaronikid.com

14 Free & Cheap Summer Events Happening This Weekend!

Here's 14 Events Happening in San Diego This Weekend, and 9 of them are FREE!. Free Entry for Children @ The New Children's Museum Mass Creativity Day!. FREE Mass Creativity Day. A celebration of art, creativity and community with live music, food, family-friendly activities and free admission to the Museum all day. 9 am–3 pm. Museum Park, The New Children’s Museum, 200 W. Island Ave. www.thinkplaycreate.org.
SAN DIEGO, CA
Eater

LA’s Smoked Meat Superstar Heritage Barbecue Bringing Restaurant and Brewery to Oceanside

A Michelin-recognized restaurant known as one of the leaders of the burgeoning Los Angeles barbecue scene is heading to Oceanside. After operating as a wildly successful pop-up at regional Southern California breweries, Heritage Barbecue established its first restaurant in San Juan Capistrano in 2020, which was named one of “America’s Best New BBQ Spots” by Food & Wine Magazine and earned Bib Gourmand status in the 2021 Michelin Guide.
OCEANSIDE, CA
Greater Milwaukee Today

7 things to know about San Diego’s stunning new music venue

This just in: San Diego does things differently than Los Angeles. Its downtown sits at water’s edge. It neighbors a foreign country. Its people support fewer major sports teams (one versus nine, countywide) and more military bases (nine versus three). And instead of tucking its sleek new outdoor music...
SAN DIEGO, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Carousel#Horse#General Electric
mediafeed.org

At $32.5M asking, this San Diego home could set a new record

In the hilly, seaside neighborhood of La Jolla in San Diego, a new cliffside mansion has recently hit the market. And it’s holding headlines with its ambitious asking price and endless list of customizations. Priced at $32.5 million, the custom-built house has the potential to earn a top spot...
SAN DIEGO, CA
thestarnews.com

Port, Chula Vista tout funding for city’s bayfront

Officials from the Port of San Diego and the city of Chula Vista gathered at Bayside Park on June 2 to announce securing $275 million in public bond funding for construction on the Chula Vista Bayfront, enabling the Gaylord Pacific Resort and Convention project to break ground. The Chula Vista Bayfront Facilities Financing Authority, of which the Port of San Diego and the City of Chula Vista are the sole members, and developer RIDA Chula Vista, LLC, closed escrow in late May on their respective financings. The total estimated costs to construct the resort hotel, parking, convention center and associated improvements is $1.35 billion.
CHULA VISTA, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
News Break
Politics
NBC San Diego

San Diego Pride Parade

The annual San Diego Pride Parade is the largest single-day civic event in the region and is among the largest Prides in the United States, attracting over 300,000 people. Cheer on colorful floats & parade participants as we celebrate and honor the LGBTQ community at the San Diego Pride Parade in Hillcrest.
SAN DIEGO, CA
San Diego Business Journal

San Diego Apartment Rents Soaring

Monthly apartment rents in San Diego have shot up by 20.3% over the past year with more hikes likely, although the pace of the increases may slow, according to Apartment List, an online listing services. “This isn’t something that’s necessarily unique to San Diego right now. We are seeing really...
SAN DIEGO, CA
momswhothink.com

8 Awesome Day Trips From San Diego

Let's Get Ready for Baby! Sign up for our monthly pregnancy email series, and you'll get regular updates on your baby's development, helpful timelines to get ready for their arrival, must-have baby needs and so much more! PLUS, you'll get instant access to the MomsWhoThink "Ultimate Guide to Baby Naming in 2022." CLICK HERE to get started!
SAN DIEGO, CA
FOX 5 San Diego

FOX 5 San Diego

20K+
Followers
8K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

FOX5SanDiego.com serves San Diego County with local news, sports and weather coverage.

 https://www.fox5sandiego.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy