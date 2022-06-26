ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Does the Stock Market’s Poor Performance This Year Concern You? Take Our Poll

By Chris Cluff
 3 days ago
The stock market’s steady decline this year has bitten into everyone’s investments, and many experts think this bear market will last perhaps into early 2023.

Since World War II, bear markets have taken an average of 13 months to bottom out from the peak and 27 months to climb back to even, according to ABC News. We’re about six months into this drop.

The question is: How much longer will stock values decrease? And by how much?

The S&P 500 index has dipped by 33% on average during those bear markets; it is down about 22% so far this year. Will it drop another 10% or keep falling into 2007-09 territory, when losses bottomed out at 57%?

One thing we do know, based on history: Bear markets generally are followed by bull markets, which typically last much longer. It’s all about waiting out the bear market, and experts urge investors to be patient as they watch for the rebound.

