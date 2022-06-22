ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jackson County, NC

A look back at school year, and a look forward

Sylva Herald
 3 days ago

It has been an incredible 2021-22 year in Jackson County Public Schools, and the summer will slow only a little. We currently have summer programs occurring at Blue Ridge and Scotts Creek schools as well as Career and Technical Education programs taking place at Smoky Mountain High. We are serving approximately...

www.thesylvaherald.com

my40.tv

Free water activities announced for Asheville's Malvern Hills Park

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Asheville Parks and Recreation has planned a series of free water-based programs for Malvern Hills Park, starting Sunday, June 26. It comes after the Malvern Hills pool was closed over safety concerns. The department’s Rec n Roll mobile recreation van will bring inflatable water slides,...
ASHEVILLE, NC
my40.tv

VA Medical Center updates visiting policy for Western North Carolina locations

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — The Western North Carolina VA Health Care System has updated its companion/caregiver visiting policy. As of Friday, June 24, 2022, facemasks will again be required on the grounds of Charles George VA Medical Center and Community Based Outpatient Clinics (CBOCs) in Rutherford County, Hickory and Franklin. Additionally, children under the age of 16 are not permitted at this time.
RUTHERFORD COUNTY, NC
Education
theonefeather.com

LETTER: Commerce Secretary McCoy’s update on Cherokee Indian Fair and Fairgrounds

Siyo Cherokee Community! Hopefully this message can clear up and provide some context regarding the news about the upcoming Cherokee Indian Fair. We have gone through vigorous analysis of the best possible avenues for conducting the Fair, considering we have not been able to enjoy the event for several years due to the pandemic, but simply cannot take the risk of compromising the safety of our community. My team understands the frustration of the late news and limited options but will work hard to make sure we can have an event that the community can enjoy.
CHEROKEE, NC
Mountain Xpress

Buncombe commissioners tweak homeowner grant eligibility

An initiative introduced last year by the Buncombe County Board of Commissioners, intended to give low-income homeowners some relief from rising property taxes, will work a little differently this time around. As part of adopting the county’s fiscal year 2022-23 budget June 21, the board unanimously approved a number of changes to the Homeowner Grant Program, which will begin accepting applications Friday, July 1.
BUNCOMBE COUNTY, NC
nbc16.com

Squirrel cuts power for more than 3,000 people in one city

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — The power has been restored in one North Carolina city after a squirrel caused a massive power outage Wednesday morning. Duke Energy confirmed with WLOS that the power was back on just after 8:30 a.m. in Asheville, located in the western part of the state. Officials said a squirrel had gotten into some wiring and caused the outage that impacted more than 3,000 customers in the downtown area.
ASHEVILLE, NC
Mountain Xpress

Q&A: Pig farmer pivots by inviting glampers to the farm

“We traded the salt for the mud,” jokes Catherine Topel, who co-owns Smoky Mountain Mangalitsa pig farm with her husband, Rick, in Haywood County. Prior to their arrival in Western North Carolina in 2017, the pair traversed the high seas as yacht captains. “Yachting, just like any other, is a job,” says Catherine. “I mean, it’s certainly glamorous, and being on the water is extraordinary. But, we wanted to have our own canvas to create our own business. And we just wanted the idea of owning land.”
HAYWOOD COUNTY, NC
WLOS.com

Officials consider extending restrictions at Max Patch

MADISON COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — Local leaders are considering extending a camping ban at a popular hiking area. New restrictions were put in place at Max Patch in the summer of 2021 to help cut back on the litter people and pets left behind at the scenic spot. Leaders...
MADISON COUNTY, NC
Sylva Herald

July jury lists announced

The following citizens have been summoned for Jackson County Superior Court jury duty at the Jackson County Justice Center in Courtroom 1,401 Grindstaff Cove Road, Sylva, for the term of approximately one week. Before reporting, call 631-6405 after 5:30 p.m. the evening prior to the service date for a recorded...
SYLVA, NC
hendersonville.com

4th of July Celebrations and Fireworks for 2022

The skies will soon be lighting up all over Hendersonville, Flat Rock, and Brevard for this year’s 4th of July celebrations. Henderson County will launch an Independence Day fireworks display at sundown from South Grove Street. The fireworks can be viewed throughout downtown Hendersonville as well as the south side of town; if you’re able to see the “Big Red Balloon” that goes up during the day then you’ll have a good view for the fireworks! Visit www.visithendersonvillenc.org for more information.
HENDERSONVILLE, NC
my40.tv

Viewer wants to know what's being built off I-26 near Mars Hill?

MARS HILL, N.C. (WLOS) — A mountainside is being cleared in Madison County, piquing a viewer's curiosity. "What is being built off of I-26 near Mars Hill?" Crystal wrote to Ask 13. In November 2021, Mars Hill leaders approved plans for the Crossroads Parkway Subdivision. The proposal included 58...
MARS HILL, NC
Sylva Herald

Recalling an epic feat, and an equally epic tragedy

Elsewhere on this page you’ll see an article regarding the awarding of the Western North Carolina Historical Association’s Achievement Award to the RAIL Project. The Railroad and Incarcerated Laborer (RAIL) Memorial Project memorializes the thousands of incarcerated laborers who were forced to build the railroad through our region under brutal conditions.
BUNCOMBE COUNTY, NC
WLOS.com

Protests held in Asheville after Roe v. Wade overturned

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Several roads in downtown Asheville were blocked Friday night as protesters made their way through the city, showing their displeasure with the Supreme Court's decision to overturn Roe v. Wade. For more than four hours, hundreds of people marched, chanting, "My body, my choice," "Can...
ASHEVILLE, NC
Sylva Herald

20 SP 80 AMENDED NOTICE OF FORECLOSURE SALE NORTH CAROLINA, JACKSON COUNTY

20 SP 80 AMENDED NOTICE OF FORECLOSURE SALE NORTH CAROLINA, JACKSON COUNTY Under and by virtue of a Power of Sale contained in that certain Deed of Trust executed by Boyce Michael Luker and CFGS, LLC to Old Republic National Title Insurance Company, Trustee(s), which was dated June 28, 2019 and recorded on June 27, 2019 in Book 2241 at Page 1017, Jackson County Registry, North Carolina. Default having been made of the note thereby secured by the said Deed of Trust and the undersigned, Trustee Services of Carolina, LLC, having been substituted as Trustee in said Deed of Trust, and the holder of the note evidencing said default having directed that the Deed of Trust be foreclosed, the undersigned Substitute Trustee will offer for sale at the courthouse door of the county courthouse where the property is located, or the usual and customary location at the county courthouse for conducting the sale on July 1, 2022 at 01:00 PM, and will sell to the highest bidder for cash the following described property situated in Jackson County, North Carolina, to wit: BEING all of the lands described in and conveyed by Non-Warranty Deed from Jennifer B. Luker, separated, to Boyce Michael Luker, separated, dated November 18th, 2010, and recorded November 24th, 2010, in Book 1874, Page 730 of the Jackson County Public Registry, and more particularly described as follows: BEGINNING at an iron pin set in the northwestern most corner of the certain properties described in a deed recorded in Book 647 Page 402 in the Office of the Register of Deeds for Jackson County, North Carolina from Mary Wike (widow of John Wike) to Ronald R. Clark et ux, Judy M. Clark and being the beginning corner of the Tract of land described therein and runs thence S. 56-29 E. 1241.71 feet to an iron pin set; thence a divisional line through said tract S. 27-00-40 W. 168.52 feet to an iron pin found in the southerly boundary of the original tract; thence with the southerly boundary of the original tract S. 80-28-54 W. 200.46 feet to a nail in face of the spring box; thence N. 43-33-09 W. 200.16 feet to an iron pin set; thence N. 84-32 W. 719.46 feet to an iron pin set in the southwest corner of the lands described in Book 647 Page 402 in the office of the Register of Deeds for Jackson County, North Carolina; thence with the westerly boundary line of said original tract N. 8-02-30 E. 662 feet to the point of BEGINNING, containing 10.21 acres by coordinate computation and shown on a plat prepared by Davenport & Associates, Inc. dated September 11, 1986 and revised May 21, 1992, and being Drawing Number J-555. SUBJECT TO the Right of Way to Duke Power Company, as recorded in Book 1118, Page 793, Jackson County Public Registry. TOGETHER WITH and SUBJECT TO easements, road rights of way, water rights of way and restrictions, of public record, all incorporated herein by reference as if fully set forth herein. Also subject to the ad valorem taxes for 2021 and all subsequent years. Save and except any releases, deeds of release or prior conveyances of record. Said property is commonly known as 403 East Laporte Acres, Cullowhee, NC 28723. A certified check only (no personal checks) of five percent (5%) of the purchase price, or Seven Hundred Fifty Dollars ($750.00), whichever is greater, will be required at the time of the sale. Following the expiration of the statutory upset bid period, all the remaining amounts are immediately due and owing. THIRD PARTY PURCHASERS MUST PAY THE EXCISE TAX AND THE RECORDING COSTS FOR THEIR DEED. Said property to be offered pursuant to this Notice of Sale is being offered for sale, transfer and conveyance "AS IS WHERE IS." There are no representations of warranty relating to the title or any physical, environmental, health or safety conditions existing in, on, at, or relating to the property being offered for sale. This sale is made subject to all prior liens, unpaid taxes, any unpaid land transfer taxes, special assessments, easements, rights of way, deeds of release, and any other encumbrances or exceptions of record. To the best of the knowledge and belief of the undersigned, the current owner(s) of the property is/are Boyce Michael Luker and CFGS, LLC. An Order for possession of the property may be issued pursuant to G.S. 45-21.29 in favor of the purchaser and against the party or parties in possession by the clerk of superior court of the county in which the property is sold. Any person who occupies the property pursuant to a rental agreement entered into or renewed on or after October 1, 2007, may, after receiving the notice of sale, terminate the rental agreement by providing written notice of termination to the landlord, to be effective on a date stated in the notice that is at least 10 days, but no more than 90 days after the sale date contained in the notice of sale, provided that the mortgagor has not cured the default at the time the tenant provides the notice of termination [NCGS § 45-21.16A(b)(2)]. Upon termination of a rental agreement, the tenant is liable for rent due under the rental agreement prorated to the effective date of the termination. If the trustee is unable to convey title to this property for any reason, the sole remedy of the purchaser is the return of the deposit. Reasons of such inability to convey include, but are not limited to, the filing of a bankruptcy petition prior to the confirmation of the sale and reinstatement of the loan without the knowledge of the trustee. If the validity of the sale is challenged by any party, the trustee, in their sole discretion, if they believe the challenge to have merit, may request the court to declare the sale to be void and return the deposit. The purchaser will have no further remedy. Trustee Services of Carolina, LLC Substitute Trustee Brock & Scott, PLLC Attorneys for Trustee Services of Carolina, LLC 5431 Oleander Drive Suite 200 Wilmington, NC 28403 PHONE: (910) 392-4988 FAX: (910) 392-8587 File No.: 20-01927-FC01 15-16e.
JACKSON COUNTY, NC
my40.tv

Top local stories we are following today

WLOS — A prayer vigil was held Wednesday afternoon for Spartanburg County Sheriff's Office Deputy Austin Derek Aldridge, who died Tuesday while responding to a domestic call. A procession has been planned from Spartanburg Regional Hospital to Floyd’s Mortuary at 1 PM Thursday. Federal authorities call the Rutherford...
my40.tv

Black Mountain restaurant receives threats after drag show

BLACK MOUNTAIN, N.C. (WLOS) — The owner of a Black Mountain restaurant said his business has been receiving threatening phone calls since hosting a drag show last week. “I’ve got to make sure I protect my staff and business,” The Bush Farmhouse owner Mark Henegan said. All...
BLACK MOUNTAIN, NC

