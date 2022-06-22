A look back at school year, and a look forward

20 SP 80 AMENDED NOTICE OF FORECLOSURE SALE NORTH CAROLINA, JACKSON COUNTY Under and by virtue of a Power of Sale contained in that certain Deed of Trust executed by Boyce Michael Luker and CFGS, LLC to Old Republic National Title Insurance Company, Trustee(s), which was dated June 28, 2019 and recorded on June 27, 2019 in Book 2241 at Page 1017, Jackson County Registry, North Carolina. Default having been made of the note thereby secured by the said Deed of Trust and the undersigned, Trustee Services of Carolina, LLC, having been substituted as Trustee in said Deed of Trust, and the holder of the note evidencing said default having directed that the Deed of Trust be foreclosed, the undersigned Substitute Trustee will offer for sale at the courthouse door of the county courthouse where the property is located, or the usual and customary location at the county courthouse for conducting the sale on July 1, 2022 at 01:00 PM, and will sell to the highest bidder for cash the following described property situated in Jackson County, North Carolina, to wit: BEING all of the lands described in and conveyed by Non-Warranty Deed from Jennifer B. Luker, separated, to Boyce Michael Luker, separated, dated November 18th, 2010, and recorded November 24th, 2010, in Book 1874, Page 730 of the Jackson County Public Registry, and more particularly described as follows: BEGINNING at an iron pin set in the northwestern most corner of the certain properties described in a deed recorded in Book 647 Page 402 in the Office of the Register of Deeds for Jackson County, North Carolina from Mary Wike (widow of John Wike) to Ronald R. Clark et ux, Judy M. Clark and being the beginning corner of the Tract of land described therein and runs thence S. 56-29 E. 1241.71 feet to an iron pin set; thence a divisional line through said tract S. 27-00-40 W. 168.52 feet to an iron pin found in the southerly boundary of the original tract; thence with the southerly boundary of the original tract S. 80-28-54 W. 200.46 feet to a nail in face of the spring box; thence N. 43-33-09 W. 200.16 feet to an iron pin set; thence N. 84-32 W. 719.46 feet to an iron pin set in the southwest corner of the lands described in Book 647 Page 402 in the office of the Register of Deeds for Jackson County, North Carolina; thence with the westerly boundary line of said original tract N. 8-02-30 E. 662 feet to the point of BEGINNING, containing 10.21 acres by coordinate computation and shown on a plat prepared by Davenport & Associates, Inc. dated September 11, 1986 and revised May 21, 1992, and being Drawing Number J-555. SUBJECT TO the Right of Way to Duke Power Company, as recorded in Book 1118, Page 793, Jackson County Public Registry. TOGETHER WITH and SUBJECT TO easements, road rights of way, water rights of way and restrictions, of public record, all incorporated herein by reference as if fully set forth herein. Also subject to the ad valorem taxes for 2021 and all subsequent years. Save and except any releases, deeds of release or prior conveyances of record. Said property is commonly known as 403 East Laporte Acres, Cullowhee, NC 28723. A certified check only (no personal checks) of five percent (5%) of the purchase price, or Seven Hundred Fifty Dollars ($750.00), whichever is greater, will be required at the time of the sale. Following the expiration of the statutory upset bid period, all the remaining amounts are immediately due and owing. THIRD PARTY PURCHASERS MUST PAY THE EXCISE TAX AND THE RECORDING COSTS FOR THEIR DEED. Said property to be offered pursuant to this Notice of Sale is being offered for sale, transfer and conveyance "AS IS WHERE IS." There are no representations of warranty relating to the title or any physical, environmental, health or safety conditions existing in, on, at, or relating to the property being offered for sale. This sale is made subject to all prior liens, unpaid taxes, any unpaid land transfer taxes, special assessments, easements, rights of way, deeds of release, and any other encumbrances or exceptions of record. To the best of the knowledge and belief of the undersigned, the current owner(s) of the property is/are Boyce Michael Luker and CFGS, LLC. An Order for possession of the property may be issued pursuant to G.S. 45-21.29 in favor of the purchaser and against the party or parties in possession by the clerk of superior court of the county in which the property is sold. Any person who occupies the property pursuant to a rental agreement entered into or renewed on or after October 1, 2007, may, after receiving the notice of sale, terminate the rental agreement by providing written notice of termination to the landlord, to be effective on a date stated in the notice that is at least 10 days, but no more than 90 days after the sale date contained in the notice of sale, provided that the mortgagor has not cured the default at the time the tenant provides the notice of termination [NCGS § 45-21.16A(b)(2)]. Upon termination of a rental agreement, the tenant is liable for rent due under the rental agreement prorated to the effective date of the termination. If the trustee is unable to convey title to this property for any reason, the sole remedy of the purchaser is the return of the deposit. Reasons of such inability to convey include, but are not limited to, the filing of a bankruptcy petition prior to the confirmation of the sale and reinstatement of the loan without the knowledge of the trustee. If the validity of the sale is challenged by any party, the trustee, in their sole discretion, if they believe the challenge to have merit, may request the court to declare the sale to be void and return the deposit. The purchaser will have no further remedy. Trustee Services of Carolina, LLC Substitute Trustee Brock & Scott, PLLC Attorneys for Trustee Services of Carolina, LLC 5431 Oleander Drive Suite 200 Wilmington, NC 28403 PHONE: (910) 392-4988 FAX: (910) 392-8587 File No.: 20-01927-FC01 15-16e.

