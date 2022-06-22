ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Military

N. Korea talks of new army duties suggest nuclear deployment

By HYUNG-JIN KIM
San Diego Union-Tribune
San Diego Union-Tribune
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ACPFx_0gJ6loHG00

North Korea discussed assigning additional duties to front-line army units at a key military meeting, state media said Thursday, a move that analysts said indicates it plans to deploy battlefield nuclear weapons targeting South Korea along the rivals’ tense border.

While much international attention has focused on North Korea’s testing of intercontinental ballistic missiles potentially capable of reaching the U.S. mainland, it is also developing a variety of nuclear-capable short-range missiles that can target South Korea.

South Korean officials recently said that North Korea has completed preparations for its first test of a nuclear explosive device in five years, part of a possible effort to build warheads capable of being mounted on short-range missiles.

During an ongoing meeting of the Central Military Commission of North Korea's ruling Workers’ Party, leader Kim Jong Un and other top military officers discussed on Wednesday “the work of additionally confirming the operation duties of the front-line units of the Korean People’s Army and modifying the operation plans,” according to the official Korean Central News Agency.

Kim also ordered steps to “enhance the operational capabilities of the front-line units,” KCNA said. A KCNA photo showed what appeared to be a large map of the Korean Peninsula’s eastern coast, including border sites, standing near the conference table.

Although there was no public mention of tactical nuclear weapons, "I can assess that the issues of forward-deploying tactical nuclear weapons and the modification of related operational plans and military organization reshuffles have been discussed in an in-depth manner" at the meeting, said Cheong Seong-Chang, a senior analyst at South Korea’s private Sejong Institute.

Cheong said North Korea's push to deploy nuclear weapons at front-line units was expected since it said in April that its new tactical weapons would significantly boost the units' attack capacity and the efficient operation of tactical nuclear weapons.

A KCNA report on April 17 on the test-launch of what it called a new type of tactical guided weapon said it has “great significance in drastically improving the firepower of the front-line long-range artillery units, enhancing the efficiency in the operation of (North Korea’s) tactical nukes and diversification of their firepower missions.”

Later in April, Kim said North Korea could preemptively use nuclear weapons if threatened, saying they would “never be confined to the single mission of war deterrent” in situations in which the country faces external threats to its “fundamental interests.” The possibility of North Korea having an escalatory nuclear doctrine could pose greater concern for South Korea, Japan and the United States.

North Korea has described some of its other short-range nuclear-capable missiles tested in recent years as tactical weapons, which experts say communicates a threat to proactively use them during conventional warfare to blunt the stronger conventional forces of South Korea and the United States.

Kim Jun-rak, a spokesperson for South Korea’s Joint Chiefs of Staff, told reporters Thursday that it is closely monitoring North Korean activities but didn’t elaborate. South Korea's Unification Ministry, which overseas relations with North Korea, said the North will likely increase its military threats against South Korea, but did not elaborate.

Kim convened the Central Military Commission meeting earlier this week to confirm “crucial and urgent tasks” to expand the country's military capabilities and implement key defense policies, state media said.

Cheong, the analyst, said North Korea is expected to conduct its seventh nuclear test after the meeting, noting that its third nuclear test in 2013 also came days after another Central Military Commission meeting.

This year, North Korea has test-launched about 30 missiles in what some experts call an attempt to expand its arsenal and increase its leverage in future negotiations with the United States to win sanctions relief and other concessions. The weapons tested include an ICBM. Analysts say North Korea needs to master missile reentry capabilities and other technologies to make a functioning long-range weapon.

There have been signs of an impending North Korean nuclear test for weeks. South Korean officials said the test has been delayed by North Korea’s continuing COVID-19 outbreak and opposition from China, its last major ally and biggest aid provider.

Won In-Choul, chairman of South Korea’s Joint Chiefs of Staff, held a video conference on Thursday with his American counterpart, Gen. Mark Milley, and said a North Korean ICBM test or nuclear test explosion could occur at any time, his office said in a statement. It said Milley responded that the U.S. commitment to the defense of South Korea remains “iron-clad.”

South Korean and U.S. officials have warned North Korea that it will face consequences if it goes ahead with a nuclear test. But divisions between the permanent members of the U.N. Security Council make prospects for additional international sanctions on North Korea unclear. Earlier this year, Russia and China vetoed U.S.-sponsored resolutions that would have increased sanctions, insisting that Washington should focus on reviving dialogue.

___

Associated Press writer Kim Tong-hyung contributed to this report.

This story originally appeared in San Diego Union-Tribune .

Comments / 0

Related
NBC News

What will Biden do if Putin goes nuclear? Experts say a nuclear response is unlikely but not impossible

It’s a troubling question with no palatable answer: What would President Joe Biden do if Russia used nuclear weapons in the Ukraine war?. A half dozen current and former government officials briefed on the issue, and several outside experts, told NBC News there was no playbook and little agreement about how the U.S. would respond to a norm-shattering act of destruction that could obliterate a Ukrainian city, kill tens of thousands and send a cloud of nuclear fallout drifting over NATO countries in Western Europe.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
Benzinga

Kim Jong-Un Uses Medicine 'Prepared By His Family' To Tackle Mysterious Outbreak In North Korea

Adding to the woes of the isolated nation, Kim Jong-un-led North Korea has reported an outbreak of an unidentified intestinal epidemic in the western port city of Haeju. What Happened: According to North Korea's state-owned media, the country's supreme leader, Kim Jong-un, sent medicines "prepared by his family" amid the outbreak of an 'acute enteric epidemic' in Haeju City of South Hwanghae Province.
HEALTH
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kim Jong Un
The US Sun

China’s plan for bullet train nuclear missile launcher to put ‘1,000 nukes’ in strike range of Western cities

CHINA’S plans to use its high speed trains to carry nuclear missiles could put a thousand warheads in reach of US and European cities, an expert has said. Under plans being developed, the ‘Doomsday’ trains would use the country’s 23,000 miles of high speed track to whizz nukes around the country at 220mph to be deployed in the event of war.
POLITICS
Daily Beast

Biden Fires U.S. Missile in Tit-for-Tat Clash with Kim Jong Un

SEOUL—The U.S., South Korea, and North Korea have all test-fired missiles in a dangerous duel that marks an abrupt escalation in tensions on the Korean peninsula. The North opened the clash on Sunday, challenging both the U.S. and South Korea’s new hardline president by firing eight short-range missiles into the sea off the east coast—the most ever fired on a single day. South Korea and the U.S. responded in kind, firing eight missiles of their own into the same sea about 90 miles south on Monday.
MILITARY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nuclear Warfare#Tactical Nuclear Weapon#South Korean#Workers Party#The Korean People S Army#Kcna
Daily Mail

America threatens Kim Jong Un with 'swift and forceful response' if he starts testing nukes as US fighter jets take part in joint wargames off South Korea's coast

Kim Jong Un has been warned of a 'swift and forceful response' if he carries out a fresh nuclear test that the US and South Korea believe he is preparing for. Wendy Sherman, US Deputy Secretary of state, said the test would be a 'complete violation of UN Security Council resolutions' and would not go unanswered.
MILITARY
Rolling Stone

‘They’re Wiping Us From Earth’: Evading Russian Artillery With a Ukrainian Military Unit

Click here to read the full article. NEAR LYMAN, Ukraine — Crossing the final checkpoint into a battle zone feels like a consecration. The Ukrainian soldiers manning the last friendly post have a singular focus and intensity that’s lacking behind the lines. They wave us through solemnly, without smiles or chatter. We coast through the invisible barrier separating the “front” from the “rear,” then floor the gas and accelerate forward. I’m in eastern Ukraine in late May, in a region called Donbas, where the war has become a whirlwind of carnage that is claiming the lives of as many as 100 Ukrainian...
MILITARY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
South Korea
NewsBreak
Military
NewsBreak
World
News Break
Politics
Country
Japan
NewsBreak
Nuclear Weapons
Country
China
NewsBreak
Army
Daily Mail

'He doesn't have a long life ahead of him': Putin is suffering from several 'grave' illnesses and will be dead within two years, Ukraine's spy chief claims

Russian President Vladimir Putin suffers from multiple 'grave' illnesses and has less than two years to live, according to the head of the Ukrainian intelligence service. Major General Kyrylo Budanov said Kyiv spies who infiltrated the Kremlin made the claims based on 'human intelligence.'. 'Putin doesn't have a long life...
HEALTH
San Diego Union-Tribune

San Diego Union-Tribune

San Diego, CA
19K+
Followers
69K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

The San Diego Union-Tribune is San Diego’s largest media company and its oldest business, dating back to the founding of the Union in 1868.

 https://www.sandiegouniontribune.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy