Pacific Grove, CA

Police shut down beach in Pacific Grove after shark attack

By CBS San Francisco
 4 days ago

Police shut down beach in Pacific Grove after shark attack

PACIFIC GROVE -- Lovers Point Beach in the Monterey County town of Pacific Grove was closed Wednesday after a surfer was attacked by a shark, according to authorities.

The beach is set to be closed into the weekend, authorities said.

Shark attack closes Lovers Point Beach in Pacific Grove.

KION reports that Pacific Grove Police shared new details on a shark attack that occurred at Lovers Point Beach at 10:35 a.m. Wednesday.

Rhonda Navarro, a resident of Pacific Grove, told KION that people on the beach could see the shark, but were unable to identify what type of shark it was.

City of Pacific Grove Councilmember Jenny McAdams said the victim was a surfer. She said after the attack the shark was seen again.

Police said the victim was an adult male swimmer and they were taken to Natividad Medical Center in Salinas with significant injuries to his stomach, arm and leg from the shark.

Pacific Grove Police said good Samaritans were able to take immediate action and personal risk to save the swimmer.

"The city will follow State Parks protocol, so the beach at Lovers Point and Sea Palm turnout has been closed and will remain closed until Saturday, June 25, 2022," police said in a statement.

A drone was deployed by Monterey Fire to search for the shark and they could not spot it again.

Comments

Jessica Whatley
3d ago

If you can see the shark get out the water period they will talking trying to see what kind of shark it is to me it doesn’t matter if if I can see it I’m not getting in the water duh

Reply(1)
8
Kristin Eddy
3d ago

Hope he's okay! Obviously sharks "own the water" but we as people are still allowed to enjoy the world's beaches and oceans. People need to be more empathetic towards one another.

Reply
8
southern born totally
3d ago

You do know the sharks own the water you are the invaders just so you are clear

Reply(3)
12
