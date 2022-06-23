ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

15 Times Celebrities Went On Instagram Live And It Went Horribly, Horribly Wrong

By Ryan Schocket
BuzzFeed
BuzzFeed
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3z4LRZ_0gJ6cqY100

This week, Kim Kardashian scolded her kids mid-Instagram Live after they said they hated her viewers.

😭

@Yeeezyrih 09:03 PM - 21 Jun 2022

It got me thinking about all the other times celebs were chaotic, messy, awkward, problematic, etc. when doing these Lives. So, here are 14 other times IG Lives went horribly, horribly wrong:

1. When someone asked Adele on the spot what her body count was and she had no clue what it meant:

NOT SOMEONE ASKING ADELE HER BODY COUNT LMAOOO

@userctrI 06:52 PM - 09 Oct 2021

2. When Millie Bobby Brown faked her skincare routine, LMAO:

You should follow Millie Bobby Brown’s skincare routine of applying nothing to her face.-Deberían seguir la rutina de rostro de Millie Bobby Brown en la que no se pone nada en la cara.

@StarletsRoyalty 07:46 PM - 13 Sep 2019

3. When Justin Bieber , Kendall Jenner , and Hailey Bieber went on Live — this was early-ish in the pandemic when a lot of people were unemployed (April 2020) — and talked about how lucky and privileged they were:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4NJLMq_0gJ6cqY100

"How blessed are we — a lot of people in this time have a crappy situation. They look at us, and obviously, we've worked hard for where we're at. We can't feel bad for the things we have, but us taking that time to acknowledge that there are people who are struggling is important," Justin said. Kendall nodded along with Justin and said, "Yeah, I think about it all the time."

@justinbieber / Via Instagram: @justinbieber

4. When Doja Cat accidentally revealed a man in the back of her Instagram Live who called her "babe" and then abruptly ended it:

A MAN CALLED DOJA BABE THEN SHE STOPPED THE LIVE 👀👀 #dojacat

@naellaxoo 07:53 PM - 19 Feb 2022

5. And when Demi Lovato unknowingly did the same thing on Max Ehrich's Instagram:

Demi Lovato’s rumored boyfriend Max Ehrich was on IG Live and Demi Lovato accidentally popped in. 👀

@PopCrave 04:17 AM - 29 Mar 2020

6. When 21 Savage was super off key in his Instagram Live:

Love me some 21 Savage https://t.co/lwj9VlGFOh

@juliejulzs_ 06:25 PM - 13 Jan 2022

7. When Cardi B went on Live to call out Access Hollywood for a story about her daughter that she said was "clickbait" and then said she wished the writer's mother "catches AIDS":

Cardi B wishes AIDs on the mother of an Access Hollywood Reporter😳

@FckYaya 04:17 AM - 04 Oct 2019

8. And when she said this:

Cardi B admits to drugging and robbing men in nearly resurfaced video. #SurvivingCardiB

@Crowdailyng 12:51 AM - 27 Mar 2019

9. When Foodgod asked if he should go live, and people were like, "No, luv":

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4bYFj2_0gJ6cqY100
@foodgod / Via Instagram: @foodgod

10. When Cameron Diaz awkwardly read her team's instructions "Pin comment" aloud and then struggled the whole time because she didn't know how to work Live, LMAO:

Struggle with social media? You're not alone! Cameron Diaz has a very relatable moment while trying to pin a comment an Instagram Live session. Take a look!

@eonlineasia 04:23 AM - 19 May 2020

11. When Azealia Banks went on Live to brag about Vladimir Putin and Kim Jong-Un knowing who she is:

@LesbianMLM “vladimir putin knows who azealia banks is” always gets me

@girlll_soldier 05:13 AM - 09 Jun 2022

12. When Taylor Swift broke Instagram because so many people joined:

remember when taylor broke Instagram

@twinfireesigns 05:56 PM - 19 Mar 2021

13. When Bachelorette star Hannah Brown said the N-word while singing "Rockstar" on Live:

The Hannah Brown Instagram Live situation (1)During an IG live Hannah B was singing lyrics to a song and said the N word.Attached is the video (shoutout to @IGLivesTV for the footage) of her saying this and her apologizing after fans alerted her about what she said.

@kaitstake 04:08 AM - 18 May 2020

14. And lastly, when Lindsay Lohan accused this family in Moscow of trafficking and then tried to "save" a Syrian child refugee and wound up getting punched in the face — all on Live:

Lindsay Lohan really out here doing anything.... How you gon accuse a family of trafficking (YOU RAN UP ON) with no proof, reach for her kids and then do the “white woman victim noise” when she bop ya ass. &amp; why do I feel like she’s making up a language?

@_QueenLioness_K 09:13 AM - 29 Sep 2018

Comments / 0

Related
toofab.com

Shiloh Jolie Pitt Goes Viral with Dance Choreography -- See Her Most Impressive Videos So Far!

The videos were shared by the famed Millennium Dance Complex. Shiloh Jolie-Pitt has some serious skills on the dance floor. The 16-year-old daughter of Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie has been making waves online after the famed Millennium Dance Complex -- where stars including Britney Spears, Justin Timberlake, Janet Jackson and J.Lo have honed their skills -- and its choreographers started featuring her in performance videos shared to YouTube over the last few months.
THEATER & DANCE
OK! Magazine

Demi Moore Goes Instagram Official With Boyfriend Daniel Humm: See Photos

A milestone! Demi Moore and her boyfriend, Daniel Humm, are Instagram official. The actress, 59, uploaded a couple of selfies with her man, on Tuesday, June 14, writing, "Visiting the palace of kings and queens… Swipe to see the queen 🐶👑."Of course, some A-listers, including Jennifer Aniston, "liked" the post, while others couldn't help but gush over the photos. One person wrote, "Lovvvvvvve you 😍," while another added, "Love everything about this @demimoore @danielhumm ❤️❤️."Zac Posen added, "This makes me so happy!! @demimoore @danielhumm."SCOUT WILLIS & DEMI MOORE ENJOY MOTHER-DAUGHTER DAY AT GALLERY AMIDST BRUCE'S RECENT DIAGNOSISThe two flaunted their...
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Selena Gomez Was ‘So Honored’ To Be Part Of Idol Britney Spears’ Wedding To Sam Asghari

Selena Gomez, 29, was “honored” to be a guest at Britney Spears and Sam Asghari‘s wedding on Thursday! The singer, who was among many famous faces at the star-studded celebration, shared a photo of her and the bride smiling and posing with other familiar faces, including Madonna, Drew Barrymore, Paris Hilton, and Donatella Versace, to her Instagram story and added a loving message to it. “Congrats Britney!! So honored to have been part of you wedding day. Love you!!,” Selena’s message read.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Hailey Bieber
Person
Hannah Brown
Person
Demi Lovato
Person
Cameron Diaz
Person
Vladimir Putin
Person
Justin Bieber
Person
Lindsay Lohan
Person
Kim Kardashian
Person
Kim Jong Un
Person
Max Ehrich
Person
Kendall Jenner
Person
Adele
Person
Millie Bobby Brown
HollywoodLife

Millie Bobby Brown Kisses ‘Love Of My Life’ BF Jake Bongiovi At Harry Styles Concert: Photo

Millie Bobby Brown, 18, and Jake Bongiovi, 20, packed on the PDA at the Harry Styles concert in London on June 19. The Stranger Things star posted an Instagram photo of the young couple sharing a romantic kiss in the stands. Millie wrapped her arms around Jake’s neck, as he pulled his girlfriend in close from her back. “alexa play love of my life by harry styles,” Millie wrote in her caption.
CELEBRITIES
shefinds

Jamie Foxx's Girlfriends Keep Getting Younger And Younger—Wait 'Til You See The 'Mystery Blonde' He's Dating Now!

Three years after calling quits with actress Katie Holmes, it looks like Jamie Foxx is dating someone new—and he’s not afraid to let the world know. According to a recent article published by People, the 54-year-old actor was spotted vacationing in the South of France with a mysterious, young woman. The two were seen getting cozy together onboard a yacht, and later on enjoying the time of their lives riding a jet ski on the French Riviera. Photos prove that the Soul actor and his female companion were in fact showing public displays of affection—with no hesitation.
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Elvis’ Granddaughter Riley Keough Stuns In Blue Skirt At The 2022 MTV Movie & TV Awards

Riley Keough, 33, made a special appearance at the 2022 MTV Movie & TV Awards on June 5. The actress came on stage and presented a sneak peek at Elvis, the upcoming biopic film centered on Riley’s late grandfather Elvis Presley, played by Austin Butler. Riley looked gorgeous in a sheer blue skirt and pink leather tube top as she introduced the glimpse of Baz Luhrmann‘s highly-anticipated movie.
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Moscow#Ig
HollywoodLife

Katie Holmes Rocks Baggy Jeans & $4K Chanel Bag While Out Walking In NYC: Photo

Katie Holmes looked business chic as she was spotted on a stroll through New York City on Thursday. The 43-year-old actress stunned in a cropped black blazer and a pair of cropped, blue wide-leg trousers. A simple white crew neck tee was styled under the blazer and tucked unto her high-waisted pants. The Dawson’s Creek star toted around a gorgeous black Chanel purse with a silver chain across her body. A chain belt worn around her waist perfectly matched. While HollywoodLife cannot confirm the precise purse Katie paired with her outfit, it looks strikingly similar to the $4,400 Chanel Mini Flap Bag. To complete her look, Katie walked in a pair of black flats. Her luscious brunette locks were styled down.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
HollywoodLife

Brad Pitt Professes His ‘Love’ For Ex Gwyneth Paltrow As She Interviews Him 25 Years After Split

Brad Pitt, 58, and Gwyneth Paltrow, 49, are the definition of friendly exes. 25 years after they ended their engagement, the former couple reunited for an interview on Gwyneth’s Goop lifestyle website where Brad promoted his new clothing brand, God’s True Cashmere. The famous actors bonded over their previous romance and spoke about Gwyneth’s late father Bruce Paltrow, who was close to Brad before he died in 2002. “What impact did he have on you?” Gwyneth asked the Fight Club actor. “Why did you love him, even though we didn’t get married, unfortunately.”
CELEBRITIES
purewow.com

Sandra Bullock’s Worst Movie Ever Turns 25 This Month—Naturally, I Had to Rewatch and, Yeah, It’s Bad

In 1994, Speed hit theaters and was an instant box office and critical hit. It was lightning in a bottle. A killer plot. Perfect casting. Artful execution. It went on to win two Oscars while catapulting both Keanu Reeves's and Sandra Bullocks's screen careers into the A-list echelon. Following its massive success, 20th Century Fox released a sequel in June 1997. After all, what could be so hard to recreate? Simply write its two charismatic leads on a vessel rigged to explode if it drops below a certain speed, and boom! You've got another blockbuster. And yet, Speed 2: Cruise Control would not only miss the mark but become known as one of the worst sequels of all time. In fact, even Sandra Bullock recently said she regretted doing it. This month, the flop turns 25 years old. Naturally, I had to rewatch. And while some box office bombs have aged better with time (like, say, The Wizard of Oz or ﻿Clue) or are just so bad they're fun to watch (see: John Travolta's recent catalog), I regret to inform you that Speed 2 is just plain bad.
MOVIES
Page Six

Priscilla Presley in tears as ‘Elvis’ receives 12-minute standing ovation at Cannes

Priscilla Presley was overcome with emotion after the forthcoming biopic “Elvis” received an extraordinary 12-minute standing ovation at the Cannes Film Festival — the longest applause so far, according to Variety. The 77-year-old — who was married to Rock-‘n’-Roll legend Elvis Presley from 1967 until 1973 — reportedly wiped away tears as she hugged director Baz Luhrmann after the screening. As the cheers went on and on, a teary-eyed Austin Butler — who stepped into the blue suede shoes of the iconic crooner — hugged an equally-emotional Priscilla. At the post-screening event, lights in the sky formed outlines of the legendary singer, which read...
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Social Media
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Page Six

Britney Spears and Sam Asghari’s wedding: See which family, friends attended

Britney Spears and Sam Asghari tied the knot Thursday, and the guest list was very exclusive. Page Six learned that approximately 50 people were invited, and just one family member from Spears’ side reportedly made the cut. The pop icon’s brother, Bryan Spears, was the only relative on the bride’s side to snag an invitation, according to TMZ, although it appears he did not attend anyway. It is unclear which of Asghari’s family members made it to the nuptials, although he’s very close to his sisters, Maddie Asghari and Fay Asghari. The celebrities in attendance included Madonna, Paris Hilton and husband Carter Reum, Kathy...
RELATIONSHIPS
Popculture

Kathy Griffin Has No Kind Words for 'Bloated' Johnny Depp After Amber Heard Trial

Johnny Depp has millions of fans and even industry friends on the hate Amber Heard trial amid their defamation trial. The former coupled sued one another for defamation stemming from Heard's 2018 op-ed in The Washington Post in which she wrote about being a victim of domestic violence. Though the Aquaman star didn't name Depp in the piece, she'd previously spoken out about him allegedly abusing her throughout their relationship and brief marriage. After a little over a month of testimony, Depp won. But not everyone believes him. While appearing on the podcast Just Ask The Question with Brian Karem, comedian Kathy Griffin went in on the former Pirates of the Caribbean star.
CELEBRITIES
Fox News

‘Happy Days’ star Henry Winkler on getting mauled by ’32 dogs’ on HBO’s 'Barry,' joining TikTok: ‘I survived'

Henry Winkler has been shoved into trunks, mauled by dogs and chased from a collision at a North Hollywood intersection on HBO’s "Barry." And he’s enjoying it all. The actor, who made his mark as greaser Fonzie in the ‘70s sitcom "Happy Days," is having the time – and workout – of his life as jaded acting teacher Gene Cousineau in the dark comedy.
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
Daily Mail

Britney Spears' sons Sean Preston and Jayden James will not be attending her wedding to Sam Asghari... but are 'happy' for her and wish their mother the 'best'

Britney Spears' sons Sean Preston and Jayden James Federline will not be attending her upcoming wedding to Sam Asghari. Mark Vincent Kaplan, an attorney representing Britney's ex-husband Kevin Federline, revealed to TMZ that the duo would not be present at today's nuptials. 'Although the boys will not be in attendance,...
RELATIONSHIPS
Architectural Digest

Priscilla Presley Explains Why Elvis’s Graceland Remains the Second Most Visited Home in America

It’s been 40 years since Graceland mansion first eased open its door to the public, beckoning to the line of curious visitors that they could—at long last—venture past the Corinthian columns and step into Elvis Presley’s private playground. Despite the passing of four decades, remarkably, there’s been no ebb in the steady flow of inquisitive tourists. People still go crazy for the King of Rock and Roll, and he’s especially having a cultural resurgence at the moment thanks to the Baz Luhrmann–directed biopic, called simply Elvis, which is set to hit theaters on June 24. For the film, which features Austin Butler in the titular role, Olivia DeJonge as Priscilla Presley, and Tom Hanks as Elvis’s manager, Colonel Tom Parker, Graceland was completely recreated on a set in Queensland, Australia.
ENTERTAINMENT
BuzzFeed

BuzzFeed

2K+
Followers
3K+
Post
756K+
Views
ABOUT

We drive conversation and inspire what audiences watch, read, buy, and obsess over next.

 https://www.buzzfeed.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy