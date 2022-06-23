15 Times Celebrities Went On Instagram Live And It Went Horribly, Horribly Wrong

Related
toofab.com
Shiloh Jolie Pitt Goes Viral with Dance Choreography -- See Her Most Impressive Videos So Far!
The videos were shared by the famed Millennium Dance Complex. Shiloh Jolie-Pitt has some serious skills on the dance floor. The 16-year-old daughter of Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie has been making waves online after the famed Millennium Dance Complex -- where stars including Britney Spears, Justin Timberlake, Janet Jackson and J.Lo have honed their skills -- and its choreographers started featuring her in performance videos shared to YouTube over the last few months.
After Kim Kardashian Got Called Out For Fake Eating, She Dropped The Receipts
Following those fake eating allegations, Kim Kardashian is setting the record straight.
Demi Moore Goes Instagram Official With Boyfriend Daniel Humm: See Photos
A milestone! Demi Moore and her boyfriend, Daniel Humm, are Instagram official. The actress, 59, uploaded a couple of selfies with her man, on Tuesday, June 14, writing, "Visiting the palace of kings and queens… Swipe to see the queen 🐶👑."Of course, some A-listers, including Jennifer Aniston, "liked" the post, while others couldn't help but gush over the photos. One person wrote, "Lovvvvvvve you 😍," while another added, "Love everything about this @demimoore @danielhumm ❤️❤️."Zac Posen added, "This makes me so happy!! @demimoore @danielhumm."SCOUT WILLIS & DEMI MOORE ENJOY MOTHER-DAUGHTER DAY AT GALLERY AMIDST BRUCE'S RECENT DIAGNOSISThe two flaunted their...
Selena Gomez Was ‘So Honored’ To Be Part Of Idol Britney Spears’ Wedding To Sam Asghari
Selena Gomez, 29, was “honored” to be a guest at Britney Spears and Sam Asghari‘s wedding on Thursday! The singer, who was among many famous faces at the star-studded celebration, shared a photo of her and the bride smiling and posing with other familiar faces, including Madonna, Drew Barrymore, Paris Hilton, and Donatella Versace, to her Instagram story and added a loving message to it. “Congrats Britney!! So honored to have been part of you wedding day. Love you!!,” Selena’s message read.
Millie Bobby Brown Kisses ‘Love Of My Life’ BF Jake Bongiovi At Harry Styles Concert: Photo
Millie Bobby Brown, 18, and Jake Bongiovi, 20, packed on the PDA at the Harry Styles concert in London on June 19. The Stranger Things star posted an Instagram photo of the young couple sharing a romantic kiss in the stands. Millie wrapped her arms around Jake’s neck, as he pulled his girlfriend in close from her back. “alexa play love of my life by harry styles,” Millie wrote in her caption.
Photos Of Johnny Depp Getting Escorted Out Of A Hotel Are Going Around, But It's Not What It Seems
Johnny Depp makes another U.K. appearance, and this time he had to be escorted out of a hotel.
Jamie Foxx's Girlfriends Keep Getting Younger And Younger—Wait 'Til You See The 'Mystery Blonde' He's Dating Now!
Three years after calling quits with actress Katie Holmes, it looks like Jamie Foxx is dating someone new—and he’s not afraid to let the world know. According to a recent article published by People, the 54-year-old actor was spotted vacationing in the South of France with a mysterious, young woman. The two were seen getting cozy together onboard a yacht, and later on enjoying the time of their lives riding a jet ski on the French Riviera. Photos prove that the Soul actor and his female companion were in fact showing public displays of affection—with no hesitation.
Elvis’ Granddaughter Riley Keough Stuns In Blue Skirt At The 2022 MTV Movie & TV Awards
Riley Keough, 33, made a special appearance at the 2022 MTV Movie & TV Awards on June 5. The actress came on stage and presented a sneak peek at Elvis, the upcoming biopic film centered on Riley’s late grandfather Elvis Presley, played by Austin Butler. Riley looked gorgeous in a sheer blue skirt and pink leather tube top as she introduced the glimpse of Baz Luhrmann‘s highly-anticipated movie.
Katie Holmes Rocks Baggy Jeans & $4K Chanel Bag While Out Walking In NYC: Photo
Katie Holmes looked business chic as she was spotted on a stroll through New York City on Thursday. The 43-year-old actress stunned in a cropped black blazer and a pair of cropped, blue wide-leg trousers. A simple white crew neck tee was styled under the blazer and tucked unto her high-waisted pants. The Dawson’s Creek star toted around a gorgeous black Chanel purse with a silver chain across her body. A chain belt worn around her waist perfectly matched. While HollywoodLife cannot confirm the precise purse Katie paired with her outfit, it looks strikingly similar to the $4,400 Chanel Mini Flap Bag. To complete her look, Katie walked in a pair of black flats. Her luscious brunette locks were styled down.
Brad Pitt Professes His ‘Love’ For Ex Gwyneth Paltrow As She Interviews Him 25 Years After Split
Brad Pitt, 58, and Gwyneth Paltrow, 49, are the definition of friendly exes. 25 years after they ended their engagement, the former couple reunited for an interview on Gwyneth’s Goop lifestyle website where Brad promoted his new clothing brand, God’s True Cashmere. The famous actors bonded over their previous romance and spoke about Gwyneth’s late father Bruce Paltrow, who was close to Brad before he died in 2002. “What impact did he have on you?” Gwyneth asked the Fight Club actor. “Why did you love him, even though we didn’t get married, unfortunately.”
purewow.com
Sandra Bullock’s Worst Movie Ever Turns 25 This Month—Naturally, I Had to Rewatch and, Yeah, It’s Bad
In 1994, Speed hit theaters and was an instant box office and critical hit. It was lightning in a bottle. A killer plot. Perfect casting. Artful execution. It went on to win two Oscars while catapulting both Keanu Reeves's and Sandra Bullocks's screen careers into the A-list echelon. Following its massive success, 20th Century Fox released a sequel in June 1997. After all, what could be so hard to recreate? Simply write its two charismatic leads on a vessel rigged to explode if it drops below a certain speed, and boom! You've got another blockbuster. And yet, Speed 2: Cruise Control would not only miss the mark but become known as one of the worst sequels of all time. In fact, even Sandra Bullock recently said she regretted doing it. This month, the flop turns 25 years old. Naturally, I had to rewatch. And while some box office bombs have aged better with time (like, say, The Wizard of Oz or Clue) or are just so bad they're fun to watch (see: John Travolta's recent catalog), I regret to inform you that Speed 2 is just plain bad.
Priscilla Presley in tears as ‘Elvis’ receives 12-minute standing ovation at Cannes
Priscilla Presley was overcome with emotion after the forthcoming biopic “Elvis” received an extraordinary 12-minute standing ovation at the Cannes Film Festival — the longest applause so far, according to Variety. The 77-year-old — who was married to Rock-‘n’-Roll legend Elvis Presley from 1967 until 1973 — reportedly wiped away tears as she hugged director Baz Luhrmann after the screening. As the cheers went on and on, a teary-eyed Austin Butler — who stepped into the blue suede shoes of the iconic crooner — hugged an equally-emotional Priscilla. At the post-screening event, lights in the sky formed outlines of the legendary singer, which read...
Hypebae
Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly Are Reportedly Finalizing Plans for Their "Punk Rock" Wedding
Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly are reportedly getting ready to tie the knot soon. The couple is in the “final stages” of planning their big day, according to a source who spoke to Entertainment Tonight. “They want a dark, sexy, very punk rock and glam celebration,” the...
Britney Spears and Sam Asghari’s wedding: See which family, friends attended
Britney Spears and Sam Asghari tied the knot Thursday, and the guest list was very exclusive. Page Six learned that approximately 50 people were invited, and just one family member from Spears’ side reportedly made the cut. The pop icon’s brother, Bryan Spears, was the only relative on the bride’s side to snag an invitation, according to TMZ, although it appears he did not attend anyway. It is unclear which of Asghari’s family members made it to the nuptials, although he’s very close to his sisters, Maddie Asghari and Fay Asghari. The celebrities in attendance included Madonna, Paris Hilton and husband Carter Reum, Kathy...
Popculture
Kathy Griffin Has No Kind Words for 'Bloated' Johnny Depp After Amber Heard Trial
Johnny Depp has millions of fans and even industry friends on the hate Amber Heard trial amid their defamation trial. The former coupled sued one another for defamation stemming from Heard's 2018 op-ed in The Washington Post in which she wrote about being a victim of domestic violence. Though the Aquaman star didn't name Depp in the piece, she'd previously spoken out about him allegedly abusing her throughout their relationship and brief marriage. After a little over a month of testimony, Depp won. But not everyone believes him. While appearing on the podcast Just Ask The Question with Brian Karem, comedian Kathy Griffin went in on the former Pirates of the Caribbean star.
‘Happy Days’ star Henry Winkler on getting mauled by ’32 dogs’ on HBO’s 'Barry,' joining TikTok: ‘I survived'
Henry Winkler has been shoved into trunks, mauled by dogs and chased from a collision at a North Hollywood intersection on HBO’s "Barry." And he’s enjoying it all. The actor, who made his mark as greaser Fonzie in the ‘70s sitcom "Happy Days," is having the time – and workout – of his life as jaded acting teacher Gene Cousineau in the dark comedy.
Britney Spears' sons Sean Preston and Jayden James will not be attending her wedding to Sam Asghari... but are 'happy' for her and wish their mother the 'best'
Britney Spears' sons Sean Preston and Jayden James Federline will not be attending her upcoming wedding to Sam Asghari. Mark Vincent Kaplan, an attorney representing Britney's ex-husband Kevin Federline, revealed to TMZ that the duo would not be present at today's nuptials. 'Although the boys will not be in attendance,...
musictimes.com
Jeff Beck Fans Not Happy 'Talentless' Johnny Depp Perfomed in His Concerts
Johnny Depp is regaining control of his life after winning a defamation suit against Amber Heard. Even before the jury reached a verdict, the "Pirates of the Caribbean" star was so sure in their ruling that he flew to the United Kingdom to join his long-time buddy Jeff Beck on his UK concert tour.
Priscilla Presley Explains Why Elvis’s Graceland Remains the Second Most Visited Home in America
It’s been 40 years since Graceland mansion first eased open its door to the public, beckoning to the line of curious visitors that they could—at long last—venture past the Corinthian columns and step into Elvis Presley’s private playground. Despite the passing of four decades, remarkably, there’s been no ebb in the steady flow of inquisitive tourists. People still go crazy for the King of Rock and Roll, and he’s especially having a cultural resurgence at the moment thanks to the Baz Luhrmann–directed biopic, called simply Elvis, which is set to hit theaters on June 24. For the film, which features Austin Butler in the titular role, Olivia DeJonge as Priscilla Presley, and Tom Hanks as Elvis’s manager, Colonel Tom Parker, Graceland was completely recreated on a set in Queensland, Australia.
Jennifer Lopez Gets Emotional Talking About Her 'Ride Or Die' At The MTV Movie & TV Awards
"You’re only as good as the people that you work with,” Lopez said during her acceptance speech.
