If you had the money, the time, and the inclination, which of your random tweets would you bring to life? For Elon Musk, the world’s richest and most online man, it appears to be a whimsical concept from 2018, to turn one of the forthcoming Tesla Supercharger stations in LA into an “old-school drive-in,” with roller skates and all. According to a report from electrek and Twitter user @MarcoRPtesla, Tesla, the electric car and energy company where Musk has served as CEO since 2008, has filed plans to build a 29-stall supercharger station and a combined restaurant and drive-in theater on Santa Monica Blvd just east of La Brea Ave.

