Memphis, TN

Jaye Nash passes without ego — and the offers are rolling in

By John Varlas
The Daily Memphian
The Daily Memphian
 2 days ago

It was just one play in a summer game that is probably already forgotten. But it showed why some real-deal college programs are lining up to talk to Jaye Nash.

Nash and his Briarcrest teammates were hosting Knoxville Fulton last week as part of the BCAT Hoopfest, a king-sized team camp that drew virtually all of the area’s top teams, along with schools from around the state and which coincided with a live NCAA recruiting period. The visitors were a good team, advancing to the Class AAA semifinals last season, and they have several athletic, rangy types who on this occasion had Nash double-teamed.

One defender was positioned to his right, another slightly behind, both swarming the Saints’ class of 2024 standout. The baseline provided the third boundary, the sideline the fourth, and because Nash had picked up his dribble anyway, there was no place to go.

No matter. Nash simply activated his court sense, took advantage of a brief clearing among the thicket of arms and legs and fired a two-handed side pass across the lane to his right to an open teammate who was camped out in the corner for a 3-pointer.

Zip . Swish .

Two Briarcrest football players watching the proceedings smiled knowingly. They’ve likely seen all of that and then some. And if Nash continues on his current trajectory, one day a much larger audience will have a chance to see a player who is somewhat of a dying breed.

A pass-first point guard.

“Jaye does that a lot,” his father, Jermandalon Nash, said. “I don’t tell him (but) ... he does make those plays that kind of make you scratch your head and go, ‘Wow.’ ”

Schools such as Florida, Arkansas, Wake Forest, Creighton, USC, St. John’s and Texas Tech already have been sufficiently wowed to offer Nash, making him the most sought-after recruit in the city’s star-studded junior class. They like his leadership skills and his solid frame, which allows him to get to the hole against larger defenders.

But what they really like, according to Jermandalon, is the player’s old-school approach to the 1-spot. Nash takes great pride in his passing and is one of the few players in town who could create a mixtape featuring nothing but assists. The starter since his ninth-grade year, he has reached double-figures numerous times for Briarcrest, and his game is a nice blend of flair and fundamentals.

One coach recently told Jermandalon his son reminded him of former Kansas standout Jacque Vaughn. Another mentioned Oklahoma’s Mookie Blaylock. Both of those players had lengthy NBA careers as well and although it’s way too early to project Nash at that level, he has the skills that good teams will always value.

“There are very few kids who can see the play one play ahead,” said Saints coach John Harrington, whose program has produced numerous Division I players through the years. “We call them hockey assists; you pass the ball to me and I pass the ball to someone else and we get a layup. That’s one thing that he’s very good at. Of course he can handle it tremendously and if there’s ever any type of space that opens, he can find you.”

Nash said he knows no other way to play. Long ago he learned what Bob Cousy, a pretty decent point guard himself, once wrote: If your passes increase your teammates’ effectiveness, that effectiveness in turn increases yours.

“That’s just been my nature since I was a child,” he said. “Since I played AAU in the first grade. I’ve always been pass-first and I just strive to make my teammates better.”

When he says always, he means always. Jermandalon Nash remembers his son being a fan of Chris Paul, although at the time, the best his young tongue could say was “Kwis.” Then there were the driveway games with older brother Isaiah, who went on to play at Morehouse College in Atlanta. The “true point guard” label was something for Jaye to aspire to, and more often than not, he got there.

“Memphis produces some of the most prolific small scorers, guys like (former White Station and Memphis Tigers star) Joe Jackson,” Jermandalon said. “But often times that doesn’t translate at the next level and I wanted Jaye to be as prepared as he could. ... Jaye wouldn’t pass the ball to Isaiah, so we’d kind of manipulate it a little bit by telling him he wasn’t being a true point guard. That’s a big part of it, the way he came up with that pass-first mentality.”

Whatever success Briarcrest has this upcoming season will depend heavily on Nash. He’s best friends with fellow junior and backcourt mate Cooper Haynes, who has benefited from Nash’s assists to the tune of more than 1,000 career points scored, with two full seasons remaining. The Saints also have some intriguing younger players with good size, and received a potential game-changer in 6-foot-10 senior Jacob Gazzo, an Ole Miss commit who has moved with his family from McComb, Mississippi, for his senior year.

It’s Nash, however, who has the keys to the Saints-mobile, and he said he can’t wait to take it for a spin. To make the ride as smooth as possible, his summer regimen includes taking 1,000 jumpers a day — with the goal of making at least 600 — as he looks to improve on one area of his game that could stand a little fine-tuning.

“I’m getting close to that for sure,” he said. “When you play with a person like Cooper Haynes, it’s automatic ... but I feel like we’re going to need a little more from me in terms of scoring. Being a passing point guard and having guys like Cooper Haynes and Jacob Gazzo, it’s very fun.”

Harrington has another.

“Intangibles,” he said. “We’ve really spoken about that a lot. How does he respond to a coach getting on to him? How does he respond to a bad call or one of his teammates turning the ball over? He’s the coach on the floor, an extension of our staff and (summer) is a great time to work on that.”

It’s also a great time to continue to add to the highlight reel. Possibly Nash’s greatest — and most viral — hit came in April at an Adidas showcase event in South Carolina. Playing against a Team Trae Young squad led by highly regarded senior prospect Ja’Kobe Walter, the Arkansas Hawks were down one in the closing seconds following a Nash free throw.

The opponents inbounded and Nash promptly knocked the ball loose in the backcourt, ultimately gaining possession of it out on the wing behind the 3-point line. In one fluid motion, he gathered the ball and rose, lobbing a soft alley-oop right to a teammate who had alertly cut through the lane in all the confusion.

Team Trae Young misfired on its final possession, and a few of the Hawks met at center court to celebrate. Not Nash. He walked quietly to the sideline and was the second man in the handshake line. For a player who turns heads, his own head isn’t so easily turned and despite the attention he’s receiving, his personality is as steady and level as Briarcrest’s basketball court.

“I think it’s a humbling experience,” he said. “But it shows me that I need to get in the gym and work harder. An offer is just an offer. You can’t let it get to your head and you can’t get too big-time for anything.”

