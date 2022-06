The Cavaliers selected Ochai Agbaji with the No. 14 overall pick and the 22-year-old is expected to contribute right away to an up-and-coming team in Cleveland. “First off, I just want to thank the organization and Cleveland for drafting me, believing in me,” Agbaji told the media after being selected. “I’m going to give you 110 percent every single day and a positive attitude. That’s really all. I’m just going to be a hard worker, come in, be humble, and represent my city well.”

