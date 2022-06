This Friday to Sunday will be the biggest and arguably most important recruiting weekend for the Hawkeyes this year. They are welcoming 22 potential recruits to campus that are part of the 2023 class. Of the 22 visiting, nine are committed to the Hawkeyes and 13 still have yet to decide where they will call home next fall. The group is headlined by five-star tackle Kadyn Proctor, who is rated No. 10 nationally in the 247Sports composite rankings. He has narrowed his recruitment down to Iowa and the Alabama Crimson Tide. This weekend could play a big factor into his decision. Another...

IOWA STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO