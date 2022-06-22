ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Moorhead, MN

Explore with Kids: Go Hiking & Biking at MB Johnson Park

By Leah Tennefos
momcollective.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleImmerse yourself in nature at MB Johnson Park! It’s a great spot for a hike, bike ride, or just exploring nature. This secluded spot in North Moorhead is a hidden gem that many people don’t venture out to. What to do:. Ride the mountain bike trails! Located...

fargo.momcollective.com

DL-Online

Happenings around the lakes area, June 26-July 6

The Detroit Lakes Tribune accepts community calendar items for publication online and, space permitting, in our Wednesday and Sunday print editions. Submissions must be made at least a week in advance of the event date, in writing, to either dltribune@dlnewspapers.com or vgerdes@dlnewspapers.com. Each submission must include the date, time and location of event, and where to go for more information (phone, email and/or website). Also include whether the event is free or paid admission, and how much it costs when applicable.
DETROIT LAKES, MN
kfgo.com

Friday night storms in Red River Valley

FARGO – A large storm system passed through the Red River Valley prompting numerous weather warnings on Friday. The National Weather Service says winds of 50 mph or greater were common with an 88 mph gust clocked north of East Grand Forks. Heavy rains were reported at many locations.
FARGO, ND
valleynewslive.com

VNL Whistleblower: Fargo Housing to remove tree of concern off 31st Ave. S.

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A whistleblower reached out to Valley News Live about a tree near their home off of 31st Ave. S. Their concerns were about the potential damage that could happen if the tree fell over. Fargo Housing, who owns the land where the tree is at, confirmed to us that they have contracted a business to remove the tree this summer.
FARGO, ND
Moorhead, MN
Moorhead, MN
kvrr.com

Family Watches Habitat Home Being Moved To West Fargo

WEST FARGO, N.D. (KVRR/KFGO) — It was a pre-dawn wake-up for Penina Adam and her kids to watch their new house being moved from the parking lot of Border States Electric onto its foundation in West Fargo. The Adam family is originally from South Sudan and have moved many...
WEST FARGO, ND
CBS Minnesota

2 deputies hurt after airboat flips during buoy installation on northern Minnesota lake

MENTOR, Minn. -- Two sheriff's deputies were hospitalized Wednesday morning after their airboat tipped over on a northern Minnesota lake and sank. The Polk County Sheriff's Office says the deputies were working to help county highway officials install buoys on the eastern shore of Maple Lake near Mentor, which is roughly 60 miles west of Bemidji. During the installation process, the airboat flipped over and sank to the bottom of the lake. Two highway department personnel were also on the boat when it overturned. The two deputies were brought to Essentia Hospital in Fosston with injuries that were described as "non-life-threatening," the sheriff's office said. The highway officials weren't hurt. All four were wearing life jackets. A dive team was called to help pull the boat out of the lake. An airboat is a flat-bottomed watercraft with a large aircraft-like propeller on the backend.The incident remains under investigation. 
MENTOR, MN
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG

Motorcycle crash near Gardner shuts down I-29 for an hour

(Gardner, ND) -- A Grandin man suffered serious injuries after crashing his motorcycle just north of Gardner on I-29 late Friday afternoon. The North Dakota Highway Patrol says the 67-year-old was riding his Harley Davidson northbound on the highway around 3 p.m. going 65 to 70mph when the bike began to wobble. The rider then laid it down, and was seriously hurt.
GARDNER, ND
battlelakereview.com

Ryan Albert – Fergus Falls, MN

Ryan Albert, 47 of Fergus Falls died Tuesday, June 14, 2022 at his home. Ryan Dean Albert was born October 18, 1974, in St. Louis Park, Minnesota the son of Allan and Beverly (Hamilton) Albert. In 1977, he moved with his family to Fergus Falls, where he graduated from Fergus Falls High School in 1993. Ryan and Holly Albert were married August 27, 2005 at the Phelps Mill Park and after the ceremony he jumped from the bridge and took “The Plunge”. They lived in Fergus Falls. Ryan’s first job was delivering papers for the Daily Journal starting at the age of 10, he started working for Hardee’s at the age of fourteen, and as an adult he was employed with Mid-Am Dairy, H & R Construction and for the past 20 years he was with the City of Fergus Falls. Ryan and Holly enjoyed traveling to Mexico, Black Hills, Wisconsin Dells, Colorado, Las Vegas and yearly family trips to Valley Fair. Ryan had a passion for fishing always going after the Big Muskie. He enjoyed drawing, bonfires, camping, math, collecting fishing tackle, board games, spending time at his grandpa and grandma’s farm by Battle Lake with his cousins and at a young age baking with his Mom. With his boys he enjoyed watching cartoons, making a ship with blankets on the floor where they would sleep, and playing baseball in the house. They remembered being tickled with his “mean claw hand”. Ryan was a hard working man who was very organized, he was a proud man who worked for everything he had, and was always willing to lend a hand. He enjoyed grilling for his family, and he will always be remembered for being a “grazer”. He is survived by his wife, Holly; three sons and one grandson, Riston Albert, Gryphon (Katie) Lillis and Archie, and Logan Lillis; parents, Al and Bev Albert; brother, Shawn (Brittney Petersen) Albert; sister, Sara Albert; grandma, Nellie Hamilton; mother-in-law, Marlys Klimp; sister and brother-in-law, Heidi and Corey Mekalson; nieces and nephews, Abby, Braden, Mason, Tanner, Kenzy, Spencer, Brodey, Jack, Max, Christopher (Maggie), Mercede (son, Wilder) and Lexus; and by numerous relatives and friends. Ryan was preceded in death by brother-in-law, Brad Klimp; father-in-law, Bill Klimp; grandpas, Gerold Hamilton and Marcell Albert; and by two uncles, Tommy Albert and Randy Hamilton. Visitation Saturday, June 18, 2022 at Glende-Nilson Funeral Home in Fergus Falls from 12-2 p.m. with a Prayer Service at 2 p.m. followed by a lunch. Glende-Nilson Funeral Home and Cremation Services of Fergus Falls was in charge of arrangements. Condolences can be made online at www.GlendeNils on.com.
FERGUS FALLS, MN
CBS Minnesota

Fundraising to move North Dakota abortion clinic to Minnesota tops $500K

FARGO, N.D. — A fundraising campaign to help North Dakota's sole abortion clinic move a few miles away to Minnesota has raised more than half a million dollars in two days.The Red River Women's Clinic in Fargo will have to shut down in 30 days as part of the state's trigger law that went into effect Friday, when the U.S. Supreme Court removed the constitutional right to abortion.Tammi Kromenaker, owner and operator of the independent clinic, said Saturday she has secured a location across the river in neighboring Moorhead but stated earlier that she didn't know how she would fund the move.A GoFundMe page set up Friday to benefit the transition had raised over $515,000 from more than 6,000 donors as of late Saturday afternoon. The original goal was $20,000.Abortion is legal in Minnesota and the state's governor signed an order to help protect people seeking or providing abortions from facing legal action from other states.
FARGO, ND
KNOX News Radio

I-29 motorcycle crash results in serious injury

A 67-year old Grandin man suffered serious injuries when he lost control of his motorcycle on I-29 Friday afternoon. The North Dakota Patrol says the rider was heading north at speeds of 65-70 mph when the motorcycle began to wobble. The crash occurred about a mile south of Gardner around 3:00 p.m. The rider was transported by helicopter to Sanford Hospital in Fargo.
GRANDIN, ND
valleynewslive.com

Fargo police looking for man they say is connected to several burglaries

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Police are seeking the public’s help to identify and find a burglary suspect. They say the man pictured is involved in several incidents of burglary that have occurred in Fargo. Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the Red River Regional Dispatch Center at 701.241.1405. Anonymous tips can be submitted by texting keyword FARGOPD and the tip to 847411.
FARGO, ND
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG

Two under arrest after lengthy chase twists through FM Metro

(Fargo, ND) -- Two people are in custody at the Cass County Jail after leading law enforcement across multiple jurisdictions on a wild chase late Wednesday evening. The Fargo Police Department tells WDAY Radio that at 11:11 p.m, an officer attempted to stop a 1988 Chevy C1500 pickup which had fled from Fargo Police twice in the previous two days. The vehicle fled for a third time and was last seen heading towards Moorhead on 12th Avenue North.
FARGO, ND
kfgo.com

Moorhead man arrested for firing shots in Fargo

FARGO (KFGO) – A Moorhead man wanted by the Fargo Police Department for firing shots in south Fargo last weekend was arrested Wednesday. Fargo police said Andre Leshaun Darnell Strickland, 26, was arrested for reckless endangerment with a weapon. The arrest was made at Strickland’s Moorhead apartment without incident.
FARGO, ND
740thefan.com

Cass officials changed course on citizenship verification on Election Day

FARGO (KFGO) – After getting complaints from voters, campaigns, and advocacy groups, Cass County elections officials changed course on primary Election Day from requiring documentation for voters who were flagged as non-citizens when their IDs were checked, to simply allowing those voters to verbally attest to their citizenship. The updated guidance came from States Attorney Birch Burdick around noon.
CASS COUNTY, ND

