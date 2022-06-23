ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Will a gas tax holiday help amid surging fuel prices? Some drivers are skeptical

By Maher Kawash
ABC 7 Chicago
ABC 7 Chicago
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4TJMrn_0gJ5q5EI00

People are certainly feeling the pinch at the pump as gas prices in the city reach well over $6 a gallon.

While drivers are desperate for relief, some are skeptical about the proposed gas tax holiday.

Drivers are fed up, as all they can do is watch while the price at the pump just keeps surging.

It's not keeping people off the roads, but instead, just causing more frustration.

Gas Buddy expert talks about the possible gas tax holiday and the impact it could have

Gas Buddy expert talks about the possible gas tax holiday and the impact it could have

"This place could be empty but look I'm looking around, there are cars here," said Robert Calzada. "It's something."

The national average cost for a gallon is hovering around $5 and many in Chicago already pay much more than that.

"If it gets to seven bucks, man, we're gonna start protesting because enough is enough," said Elvis Brown.

That frustration is leading President Biden to call on Congress Wednesday to ask lawmakers to temporarily suspend the nation's tax on gas for three months . However, the move would come at the cost of $10 billion, which the nation uses for infrastructure.

RELATED: What is a gas tax holiday? How federal proposal affects prices at the pump

President Joe Biden is expected to call on Congress to suspend the gas tax for three months amid rising prices at the pump. Here's what that means.

"Not worth it to cut 10 billion," said Brown. "Where you gonna cut that out? Now you're gonna affect other people, so 18 cents a gallon is not worth it."

President Biden said the country's tax revenue is on the rise so he believes there's still money available to repair highways.

He's also calling on states to suspend their own gas tax.

In Illinois, that's about 39 cents per gallon, while drivers in Indiana are paying 32 cents a gallon. Both states issue a sales tax on top of that.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1raEj9_0gJ5q5EI00

The Illinois gas tax is about 39 cents per gallon, while drivers in Indiana are paying 32 cents a gallon. Both states issue a sales tax on top of that.

Instead of a gas tax suspension, Indiana Governor Eric Holcomb is calling a special session, hoping to use the state's reserve to pay back $1 billion to taxpayers.

It's a welcome idea to some drivers as these prices are putting a wrench in summer travel plans.

Weekly U.S. Regular Price per Gallon

"Because everywhere else is pretty much expensive," said Calzada. "To go to Vegas or some vacation getaway, it's gonna cost, so it's not the same like it used to be."

If Congress were to approve the tax holiday, drivers would save a rough total of $2 every time they filled their tanks.

Some aren't sure if that's worth it, but in the meantime, there may be some other relief as Gas Buddy experts believe the nationwide average for a gallon could fall 15-30 cents over the next few weeks.

Comments / 3

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Jake Wells

More stimulus checks are coming soon to Chicago

Photo of money on tablePhoto by Engin Akyurt (Unsplash) Here's some good news, Chicago. The state of Illinois will be sending you a check for $50 per individual and $100 per dependent (with a maximum of three per family). So a family of five will receive the maximum of $400 (if all qualifying children are under 18 years of age). There are some income limitations, please check this source for details. The good news is that the state says a check will come to 90% of residents.
CHICAGO, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Chicago, IL
Traffic
City
Chicago, IL
Chicago, IL
Business
State
Indiana State
State
Illinois State
Local
Illinois Traffic
Local
Illinois Business
WGN News

Strike causes asphalt and concrete shortage in Chicago area

About 300 heavy equipment operators who work in Chicago area quarries are on strike claiming unfair labor practices. The group has been on strike for just over two weeks and now it’s starting to impact construction across the area.   The workers help produce sand, gravel and crushed stone, materials essential to making asphalt and […]
WESTERN SPRINGS, IL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Eric Holcomb
Person
Joe Biden
BET

Evanston, Illinois Selects First Group of Black Residents To Receive Reparations After Decision To Make Cash Payments

In an attempt to address its legacy of racial discrimination, Evanston, Ill., has selected its first 16 residents to recieve $25,000 each in reparations as compensation, CBS News reports. The development comes as other states and municipalities begin to make decisions to study the possibility of reparations for discrimination and chattel slavery.
EVANSTON, IL
CBS Chicago

Homeowner sends warning to people getting their first house, expensive problems that could lie ahead

CHICAGO (CBS) -- If you've been the first in your family to do anything big, like move away from home, or go to college, it can be intimidating.For the woman you're about to meet, it was buying a home. CBS 2's Marie Saavedra reports, her dream became a faulty, expensive reality and she doesn't want you to make the same mistakes. As a first time homebuyer, you'd hope Tinuke Akinyelure would be proud to show off her place in the world. "All everything is separating. So you see all the panels are separating from the the wall and that's...
CHICAGO, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gas Prices#Tax Holiday#Infrastructure
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Sales Tax
NewsBreak
Congress
NewsBreak
Traffic
NewsBreak
Gas Price
wgnradio.com

Is the Chicago housing market boom over?

Residential Real Estate Reporter for Crain’s Chicago Business Dennis Rodkin joins Jon Hansen on Your Money Matters. The two discuss Rodkin’s article for Crain’s in which he states that the housing marking boom is over. While more homes are being sold, home prices have continued to be flat.
CHICAGO, IL
WGN Radio

EPA issues drinking water advisory: What does it mean for you?

Melanie Benesh, legislative attorney for the Environmental Working Group joins Lisa Dent on Chicago’s Afternoon News to explain how pollutants known as “forever chemicals” are being found in water in cities across the country, and what it means for people in Illinois. Follow Your Favorite Chicago’s Afternoon News Personalities on Twitter:Follow @LisaDentSpeaksFollow @SteveBertrand Follow @kpowell720 […]
CHICAGO, IL
ABC 7 Chicago

ABC 7 Chicago

Chicago, IL
89K+
Followers
13K+
Post
25M+
Views
ABOUT

ABC 7 Eyewitness News brings you breaking news, weather, exclusives and original programs from Chicago.

 https://abc7chicago.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy