Spirituality on the Trail

During the night the temperature dropped into the 40’s and a light rain started falling. In combination with the loud wind this meant that I didn’t get a ton of sleep, and woke up in the morning feeling cold and tired. Ben was feeling the same way, and the forecast for the next night was even colder temperatures, so we set our sights on a hotel room in Manchester Center. The morning was full of small ups and downs, and it was good to get moving in the chilly wind. Manchester Center was over 25 miles away from the shelter where we started the day, which we knew would be too far for us to go in one day (especially with a hiker not used to pulling big mileage days), so we decided to take the Stratton pond trail to blue blaze around Stratton Mountain and cut off a couple miles between us and town. Cue the gasps from the readers. Honestly, this wasn’t the first time I’ve blue blazed on trail. Sometimes when a side trail offers a cool waterfall, views, or slightly easier terrain on a tough day, I’ll choose the blue blaze over the AT. I’m no purist, so missing a handful of AT miles when I think there’s a better trail option doesn’t bother me, and I like the option to choose my own adventure via alternate trails every once in a while. Feel free to save any convents about the validity of my hike. Anyway, after we made our way to Stratton Pond, we continued down the trail, which stayed pretty flat although rocky.

