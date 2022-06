BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston drivers should brace for delays as MassDOT announced closures on Massport Haul Road, I-90 East and the Tobin Bridge for repairs. Parts of the Tobin Bridge will also be closed on Route 1 North to support structural repairs to the bridge. Closures will occur Monday through Thursday from 7 p.m. to 2 a.m. starting on June 22. During this time, a single lane will close. The work consists of structural repairs to the bridge in both directions.

BOSTON, MA ・ 3 DAYS AGO