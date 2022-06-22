ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Groundbreaking structured finance. A top AmLaw Firm. Innovative and cutting-edge concepts.

By Kinney Recruiting
 3 days ago

Kinney Chicago is working alongside a top AmLaw partner that is leading a groundbreaking structured finance group. The group is assisting clients with their financing needs and in the process introducing...

How Sidley Creates A Positive Culture At The Firm

In this episode, I speak with Yvette Ostolaza and Mike Schmidtberger of Sidley Austin LLP, about the rationale behind dedicating different resources to the members of the firm without fearing them leaving. They also share what the twists and turns of their careers were to where they are now. Yvette also talks about her goals and priorities as she takes over the role of the first female chair of Sidley’s management committee. Together, Yvette and Mike describe how they keep the balance between all of their responsibilities as leaders and everything that’s on their plate right now.
BUSINESS
Fast Company

How hiring a data science consultant can help you cut through the noise

As humans, we like certainty. We strive for the “definite” everywhere—from looking for the best in purchases and investments to our lifestyles and even relationships. It stands to reason that we do the same with business decisions. Many of us may be so preoccupied and comfortable with our choices that we rarely want to revisit the underlying assumptions and instincts. And yet, we are surprised when age-old business strategies suddenly start to fail.
RETAIL
#Structured Finance#Take The Lead#Asset Classes
TechCrunch

VCs shouldn’t confuse risk management with not funding diverse founders

U.S. startups received VC funding of around $75 billion in Q1 and about $50 billion so far in Q2, despite investors pulling back and valuations decreasing as the markets trend downward. But as funding in the wider private market plummets, Black founders are seeing an even sharper decline: They received $1.2 billion in Q1 and only $324 million thus far in Q2, which was raised by only a handful of companies. If this trend continues, we’ll have taken a step backward from the record-breaking funding that Black founders saw last year.
ECONOMY
WWD

Akris Taps Lennart Müller-Teut as Global Chief Marketing Officer

Click here to read the full article. Lennart Müller-Teut has joined Akris, the Swiss luxury fashion house, as global chief marketing officer, a new post. In this role, he will be responsible for marketing, e-commerce, graphic and creation and public relations.More from WWDAkris RTW Spring 2022Akris RTW Fall 2021Akris RTW Spring 2021 Most recently, Müller-Teut was with Mercedes-Benz AG, where he was initially responsible for marketing and communications management in the Middle East from 2014, and as head of digital marketing Europe from 2019, where he led the digital transformation of the automotive manufacturer in Europe. Before that, he was department manager...
BUSINESS
abovethelaw.com

Some Benefits Of Working Lower-Paid Firm Jobs

This website has discussed at length how some of the largest law firms across the country have raised salaries recently as the top shops compete against each other for talent. First-year associates at top law firms now make eye-popping salaries that make them some of the highest-paid young professionals in the country. However, most people do not work in Biglaw and are not paid anywhere near as much as individuals who work at Biglaw shops. After leaving Biglaw, I spent the majority of career working at smaller law firms before beginning my own practice over three years ago. Sometimes, a number of benefits make working lower-paid firm jobs more attractive than those at a Biglaw shop with higher salaries.
ECONOMY
abovethelaw.com

Landing Your First In-House Job

I have written before about how the path in-house is not a single path, and that in reality, there are many ways to get your foot in the door. But for those who want some tangible suggestions because in-house experience is one of your career goals, here are some things you could do to try to increase your opportunities.
JOBS
abovethelaw.com

What Lawyers Need To Know About Infrastructure And Construction Projects

In recent years, the U.S. has seen an increased demand for more and better infrastructure. The uptick in interest in these kinds of projects is falling squarely on the shoulders of the construction industry and its lawyers. In order to meet the rising demand and remain competitive in the national...
CONSTRUCTION
Fast Company

Tech leaders: We don’t know what’s around the corner. Here are 3 strategies for moving forward

Over the last few weeks, I’ve taken a trip back to the early 2010s, watching Jared Leto, Amanda Seyfried, and Joseph Gordon Levitt bring some of the most infamous tech founders and their fall-from-grace-stories alive on the silver screen. I was an early employee at food delivery and health tech startups during this pivotal time in the tech industry’s history. I remember navigating our own highs and lows while reading headlines about #DeleteUber or Elizabeth Holmes denying the Wall Street Journal‘s explosive charges.
BUSINESS
TechCrunch

Data management vendor Ataccama receives $150M infusion from Bain

A partial solution could lie in software designed for data management. Plenty exist, but the latest to attract funding is Ataccama, which today announced that it raised $150 million from Bain Capital Tech Opportunities — representing a minority investment in the company. A source familiar with the matter tells TechCrunch that the round values Ataccama at $550 million.
SOFTWARE
abovethelaw.com

The Top Biglaw Firm For LGBTQ Diversity

Legal’s guide to keeping risk management manageable. Hint: The firm’s co-chair of the affinity group LGBTQ Forum said, “Being LGBTQ-diverse creates an environment where people feel comfortable being their authentic selves.”. Join us on June 30th to uncover how Law firms and corporate legal departments alike can...
SOCIETY
@growwithco

Business Intelligence and Business Analytics:

Both business intelligence and business analytics can drive success. Here’s the difference between the two and how they can benefit a business. Modern businesses leverage countless technologies and tools to improve efficiency and reduce labor costs. Two such tools are business intelligence and analytics, both of which can drive success when understood and used properly.
SMALL BUSINESS
hackernoon.com

Cross Functional Collaboration and How to Handle its Challenges

In a fast-moving, ever-changing, dynamic work environment, the ability to collaborate effectively isn’t a necessity, it’s a superpower. From working as a junior developer on a small product to leading large engineering teams to providing guidance in a leadership role, I had the opportunity to experience, observe and craft effective cross-team collaboration strategies.
CAREER DEVELOPMENT & ADVICE
Nature.com

Behavioural sciences and dentistry

The behavioural sciences comprise those disciplines which are concerned with the systematic observation and analysis of the behaviour and thoughts of human beings. Other organisms may, of course, be relevant insofar as they inform this understanding. With such a broad definition, it is difficult to envisage any aspect of human behaviour and thought which is excluded, and therefore it is not surprising that the field of dentistry has seen a growth in studies incorporating the behavioural sciences. Lois Cohen in 1981 stated: '"¦we are far from the ultimate goal of the social and behavioural sciences in dentistry - that of understanding, explaining, and predicting oral health behaviour',1 and went on to identify the following areas within which the behavioural sciences could contribute to that goal:
SCIENCE
abovethelaw.com

Trending: Cryptocurrency In Employee Compensation And Benefits

Cryptocurrency has been around for more than a decade, and it only continues to evolve and grow in popularity. Bitcoin may have ruled the scene in the early days, but today there are. over 18,000 cryptocurrencies on the market. While crypto may once have been dismissed as frivolous or something...
MARKETS

