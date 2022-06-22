Groundbreaking structured finance. A top AmLaw Firm. Innovative and cutting-edge concepts.

In this episode, I speak with Yvette Ostolaza and Mike Schmidtberger of Sidley Austin LLP, about the rationale behind dedicating different resources to the members of the firm without fearing them leaving. They also share what the twists and turns of their careers were to where they are now. Yvette also talks about her goals and priorities as she takes over the role of the first female chair of Sidley’s management committee. Together, Yvette and Mike describe how they keep the balance between all of their responsibilities as leaders and everything that’s on their plate right now.

BUSINESS ・ 1 DAY AGO