Cedar Falls, IA

Former UNI Basketball Star Will Represent USA on World Stage

By Eliot Clough
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIsaiah Brown is one of the best defenders in recent memory to come through the UNI men's basketball program. In 2019-2020 -- Brown's final season donning a Panther uniform -- he won the Missouri Valley Conference (MVC) Defensive Player of the Year and was named to the MVC All-Defensive team. He...

