Man Arrested for Stealing a Van From a Missoula Business

By Nick Chrestenson
 3 days ago
On June 21, 2022, an employee of a local business reported that a work van was stolen from a job site that day. The business was able to track the vehicle with GPS and reported that it was at Walmart South in Missoula County. Missoula Police Department officers responded to Walmart...

94.9 KYSS FM

Missoula Couple Attacks 60-year-old Woman and Takes Her Wallet

On June 19, 2022, at approximately 10:50 p.m., a Missoula Police Department officer received a dispatch to a residence in the 1700 block of Cooley Street for a report of a robbery. Dispatch notes advised the complainant's mother-in-law called the complainant crying and stated she was attacked by Mariah and her boyfriend.
MISSOULA, MT
94.9 KYSS FM

Missoula Drug Bust – 2,085 Fentanyl Pills and 1.5 Pounds of Heroin

On June 21, 2022, at approximately 8:59 a.m., a Missoula Police Department officer located a vehicle parked at Montana Lil's Casino on Brooks Street. The officer utilized her mobile computer in her patrol vehicle to run a criminal history report on the vehicle, and the vehicle returned as stolen. Police Public Information Officer Lydia Arnold explains.
MISSOULA, MT
NBCMontana

Multiple agencies respond to crash near Hot Springs

MISSOULA, Mont. — The Hot Springs Police Department reports multiple agencies responded to a crash on Little Bitterroot Road near Hotsprings on Wednesday. Hot Springs Ambulance, Hot Springs Fire Department, Sanders County Sheriff's Department, ALERT, Flathead Tribal Police and the Montana Highway Patrol all responded in addition to Hot Springs Police.
HOT SPRINGS, MT
montanarightnow.com

Missing jet skier found alive in Flathead Lake

UPDATE: JUNE 23 AT 9:13 A.M. The following is a press release from the Lake County Sheriff's Office:. 0900 hours: This missing boater has been found alive by Two Bear Air in the water near Woods Bay. The following is a press release from the Lake County Sheriff's Office:. LAKESIDE,...
LAKE COUNTY, MT
94.9 KYSS FM

Missoula Man on Probation Gets Caught With Liquid Meth

On June 17, 2022, a Missoula Police Department officer was dispatched to an apartment in the 1000 block of East Broadway after a neighbor stated he heard a female yelling “no, stop!” in a frightful manner. Police Public Information Officer Lydia Arnold picks up the story. “Officers responded...
MISSOULA, MT
94.9 KYSS FM

MPD Chief on School Safety and Officer Involved Shootings

KGVO News was invited to a sit-down discussion with Missoula Police Chief Jaeson White on Tuesday who answered questions on a variety of public safety topics. The conversation started with a question on what the Missoula Police Department’s policy might be in the event of a school shooting incident, such as the recent tragedy in Uvalde, Texas.
MISSOULA, MT
94.9 KYSS FM

Watch a Bear Go Window Shopping on the Streets of Polson

We are sure that when someone from out of state thinks of Montana, they probably don't think that bears literally roam the streets like stray cats. But, they occasionally do. In fact, we are no strangers to frequent bear sightings in urban areas. This means being "bear aware" doesn't only apply to wilderness areas. A person could simply be taking out the trash or strolling around downtown and have a bear encounter.
POLSON, MT
96.7 KISS FM

Have You Been To The Best Music Venue in Montana?

Montana has incredible music venues across the state, but which spot is the best?. Love Exploring made a list of Every State's Best Music Venue, and the pick for Montana is a perfect venue. Montana has several fantastic music venues in the state, from Missoula, Bozeman, and even Billings. So which music venue did they choose?
MONTANA STATE
94.9 KYSS FM

Favorite Boba Tea Shop Set to Return to Downtown Missoula

There has been an absolute boba tea craze that has been sweeping the nation over the last couple of years - I've seen boba tea trucks set up at markets with lines that must be fifty people deep. I've seen people waiting in the pouring rain just to get their boba tea. I've seen attack ships on fire off the shoulder of Orion... wait, that might have been something else.
MISSOULA, MT
94.9 KYSS FM

Driving Awareness Signs Really Starting to Flourish in Missoula

It seems like only a few months ago that I would see just an occasional one of these here and there while driving in Missoula. But lately, BOOM! Like flowers in the springtime, they seem to be blooming everywhere. And while this is not a new awareness campaign, nor are its grass roots in Missoula, it appears our town, like so many others, is embracing the simple notion of stating the obvious and reminding motorists to be more courteous and conscientious. It's almost too simple, right?
MISSOULA, MT
96.3 The Blaze

In This Moment Announce Montana Show

In This Moment has announced a new tour kicking off this Summer/Fall, and they'll be coming close to Missoula, Montana so get your rock fist ready. Grammy Nominated rockers, In This Moment, are hitting the road with Nothing More and will be making a stop in Spokane, Washington as well as Great Falls, Montana. If you haven't ever seen H.A.M.B (Hot Ass Maria Brink), and her traveling carnival of misfits, this is definitely a show not to miss. Not to mention the absolute incredible energy openers, Nothing More, and what they bring to the table. I've been lucky enough to be in Rock Radio since the beginning of In This Moment and I can tell you the growth they have done musically and professionally is absolutely outstanding. Not to mention they are some of the nicest people in the rock world. If you get a chance to snag a meet and greet, it's well worth it. Check out the full tour dates below.
MISSOULA, MT
96.3 The Blaze

One Montana Town Makes a List of Coolest Small Cities in America

I feel like the authors of articles like this never get the credit they deserve for writing something that a bunch of people really enjoyed reading. Instead, they probably only hear from those that want to complain about their city not making the list. I suppose we can all make an argument about what makes the place we live so unique. And we can probably make some valid points about Missoula having the qualifications to make this specific list. But only one place in Montana gets the honors of being named to Thrillist's list of the 16 Coolest Small Cities in America.
BOZEMAN, MT
94.9 KYSS FM

94.9 KYSS FM

