The New York Giants rebuilt their defense this offseason. They hired a new defensive coordinator in Wink Martindale and drastically altered their defensive personnel. The departure of many staters and the addition of new talents will lead to many position battles and opportunities for young players to make an impact. Rookie linebacker Micah McFadden is one of those young players that could have a major impact on the Giants’ defense in 2022.

EAST RUTHERFORD, NJ ・ 15 HOURS AGO