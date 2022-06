BOSTON – It's becoming more difficult to buy a home, and a recent study by Harvard University investigated the reasons why. The study, performed by the Joint Center For Housing Studies of Harvard University, found that a buyer looking for a home in the Greater Boston area needed an annual household income of more than $181,000 to purchase a median-priced home. That statistic was calculated based on putting 3.5% down and on a 30-year fixed rate. It has now served as a stark reminder of the seemingly growing hurdles between house hunting and home ownership. "I thought moving from California to Massachusetts we would...

BOSTON, MA ・ 2 DAYS AGO