AUSTIN, Texas — Nearly 60 members of the Texas House of Representatives sent a letter to Gov. Greg Abbott on Thursday, asking him to call a special session on gun reform. Members of the Texas House Democratic Caucus held a news conference at the Capitol Thursday morning. In the weeks after the tragic shooting at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Democrats across the state held "Safe Texas Town Hall" meetings to learn about what actions Texans wanted.

TEXAS STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO