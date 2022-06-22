ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

Docket No. SU22P0736EA Estate of Elizabeth Ann Roman

baystatebanner.com
 4 days ago

A Petition for S/A – Formal Probate of Will with Appointment of Personal Representative has been filed by John D LaBella of Boston, MA requesting that the Court enter a formal Decree and Order and for such other relief as requested in the Petition. The Petitioner requests that John D LaBella...

www.baystatebanner.com

wgbh.org

Boston Mayor Wu now interviewing police commissioner finalists

The panel tasked with identifying candidates to become Boston Police Commissioner has submitted a list of four finalists to Mayor Michelle Wu, putting the city’s search for a top cop into its final stage. Retired Supreme Judicial Court Justice Geraldine Hines, who chairs the search committee, said the panel...
BOSTON, MA
CBS Boston

Protesters gather in Boston after Supreme Court overturns Roe v. Wade

BOSTON – Hundreds of people demonstrated in Boston Friday night in opposition of the Supreme Court decision to overturn Roe v. Wade. Protesters rallied at Park Street Station before marching through Boston to Copley Square. The Copley Square protest shut down a section of Boylston Street. After a passionate presentation of speakers here, they marched to the State House, filling the street and blocking all traffic.State lawmakers can now determine access to abortion after the Supreme Court's historic decision Friday. In response, Gov. Charlie Baker signed an executive order to protect access to reproductive health care services in Massachusetts. Some protesters expressed...
BOSTON, MA
Local
Massachusetts Government
Boston, MA
Government
State
Massachusetts State
City
Boston, MA
whdh.com

WATCH: Congresswoman Lori Trahan reacts to Roe v. Wade decision

BOSTON (WHDH) - Congresswoman Lori Trahan, a Lowell Democrat, Zoomed live with 7NEWS to talk about her reaction after hearing the news that the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade. “Abortions will still happen,” she said. “The difference is, women in (states with trigger laws) will have to get them...
BOSTON, MA
firefighternation.com

Ex-Malden (MA) Firefighter Guilty of Dealing Drugs Within Department

A former Malden firefighter pleaded guilty Thursday in federal court in Boston for conspiring to distribute drugs including oxycodone, suboxone, Klonopin and Adderall. Joshua Eisnor, 43, of North Reading, pleaded guilty to one count of conspiracy to distribute and to possess with intent to distribute controlled substances. The charge carries...
MALDEN, MA
WBUR

Protesters return to Mayor Wu's neighborhood

A small group of anti-vaccine protesters returned to outside Mayor Michelle Wu's Roslindale home Wednesday evening, several of them shouting through megaphones so loudly that neighbors came out to confront them. The neighborhood had been quiet for a period after the passage in April of a new city ordinance barring...
BOSTON, MA
hot969boston.com

3 Massachusetts counties among top healthiest in the United States

It turns out Massachusetts is a pretty healthy state. The list of the healthiest communities in the country has been released according to US News & World Report. 3000 counties nationwide were assessed based on several criteria including community’s unemployment and poverty rates, cancer incidence, walkability and high school graduation rate. Categories like economy, public safety and food & nutrition are then ranked based on their performance. Believe it or not, out of the 3000 counties nationwide, 3 counties in Massachusetts made that list: Nantucket County, Norfolk County and Middlesex County. Nantucket came in at #41, Norfolk came in at #63 and Middlesex came in at #73. Here is a list of the healthiest counties in the United States.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
WBUR

State Sen. Chang-Díaz ends her bid for governor; What a major gun rights ruling means for Mass.

This is the rundown for Radio Boston for June 23. Tiziana Dearing is our host. State Sen. Sonia Chang-Díaz has announced she's ending her bid for governor and devoting her attention to supporting down-ballot candidates. Plus, the Supreme Court's ruling in a major gun rights case could affect gun laws here in Massachusetts. WBUR senior political reporter Anthony Brooks breaks down both developments.
WORCESTER, MA
everettleader.com

Get Used To This – Everett In The News

It is one thing for the Leader Herald to work in a vacuum for five years, publishing investigative reporting and stand- ing alone and discriminated against and retaliated against by city hall. Until this year, we were fighting alone against the excesses and the inequities of city hall. Now, we...
EVERETT, MA
Boston 25 News WFXT

Victim of Gloucester quarry drowning identified

GLOUCESTER, Mass. — Authorities have identified the young man who drowned in a Gloucester quarry Wednesday afternoon. Fabieri Fabert, 18, of Everett was pulled from the water at Vernon’s Quarry just off Hickory Street after an hours long search by local police, according to the Essex County DA.
GLOUCESTER, MA
Boston Globe

Water damage riles condo owners in Plymouth

The need for repairs at two condo complexes in a popular Plymouth development is once again bringing special assessments — and the battles royal that can accompany them— to the forefront of debate in Greater Boston real estate. Those familiar with the Harbor Towers special assessment saga of...
PLYMOUTH, MA
whdh.com

2 men sentenced to life in prison for 2015 Roxbury murder

BOSTON (WHDH) - Two Boston men were sentenced to life in prison in connection with a 2015 murder that claimed the life of Luis Bodden-Maximo, 23. On September 16, 2015, Bodden-Maximo brought his girlfriend to a TGI Friday’s in Roxbury for lunch. Shortly after they arrived, he made eye contact with Javier Smith, who’s now 26. Bodden-Maximo recognized Smith and immediately left the restaurant.
BOSTON, MA

