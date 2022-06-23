Solano Co. brush fire burns 110 acres, 90% contained, CAL FIRE says; evacuations ordered

CAL FIRE is responding to a vegetation fire burning in Solano County Wednesday afternoon that's forcing evacuations.

The fire is located near the 8600 block of Wintu Way in Vacaville with 110 acres burned and 90% containment as of 10:13 p.m. Wednesday

Solano County Office of Emergency Services has issued an evacuation order for all residents on Wintu Way and Campos Lane due to an "immediate threat to life."

CAL FIRE says crews will work on containment and full extinguishment for the next several hours. They are advising drivers traveling in the area to use caution and give way to emergency vehicles.