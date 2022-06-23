ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Solano County, CA

Solano Co. brush fire burns 110 acres, 90% contained, CAL FIRE says; evacuations ordered

ABC7 News Bay Area
 5 days ago

CAL FIRE is responding to a vegetation fire burning in Solano County Wednesday afternoon that's forcing evacuations.

The fire is located near the 8600 block of Wintu Way in Vacaville with 110 acres burned and 90% containment as of 10:13 p.m. Wednesday

Solano County Office of Emergency Services has issued an evacuation order for all residents on Wintu Way and Campos Lane due to an "immediate threat to life."

CAL FIRE says crews will work on containment and full extinguishment for the next several hours. They are advising drivers traveling in the area to use caution and give way to emergency vehicles.

KTVU FOX 2

Coroner identifies three women killed in collision with Amtrak train

BRENTWOOD, Calif. - The coroner on Monday released the identities of the three women killed when an Amtrak train slammed into their car in Brentwood. Authorities said Mercedes Regalado, 50, of Antioch; Maria Nieves, 27, and Julia Mondragon, 40, both of Dixon, died Sunday after the commuter train smashed into their Honda Civic that was crossing the railroad tracks.
BRENTWOOD, CA
KRON4 News

Crash blocks roadway in San Rafael

SAN RAFAEL, Calif. (BCN) — According to police, the roadway in the area of Larkspur and Alto streets in San Rafael is blocked due to a traffic collision Saturday morning. Police advised the public to avoid the intersection due to the collision. KRON On is streaming news live now No information was available as to […]
SAN RAFAEL, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Interstate 80 identified as one of worst corridors in U.S.

RICHMOND, Calif. - Interstate 80 has long been known as a crowded area. AAA identified I-80 west between Maritime Street in Oakland to San Pablo Dam Road in Richmond as one of the worst corridors in the United States, which is expected to be even worse during the July 4 holiday.
RICHMOND, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Fatal crash in Moraga knocks out power for thousands

MORAGA, Calif. - A fatal crash shut down a busy intersection in Orinda Saturday. Police said Moraga Way at Glorietta Boulevard was closed due to the accident, shortly before noon. They alerted the public to use alternate routes. Details of the collision have not been given, but the crash reportedly...
MORAGA, CA
